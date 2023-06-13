The Chieftains, Dragons and Thunderbirds all notched Legion wins over county opponents on Tuesday night, DC Electric reaching 20 wins out of 21 played.

Hauptman O’Brien (Bellevue East) 17, Trinity (Omaha Bryan) 1 (4 inn.)

The Chieftains scored early and often, jumping ahead with a five-run first inning. C Cheshier opened the scoring with an RBI double, and Steven Thiede drove in the first two of four RBIs on a single.

“He’s playing as a freshman coming up, did a lot of good here,” Hauptman O’Brien head coach Ian DeLaet said.. “And he's getting better and better, which is great. And then Laden Johnson had the triple there. And the nice thing for us is when we're having to say multiple names, that means my job’s a lot easier because we struggled early on in the season, where it felt like everyone was in a slump. Now it's kind of like everyone's getting a little hot at the same time. Hopefully they can keep with it, but that's also baseball.”

Manny Reyes rounded out the first inning with an RBI single, and then took over on the mound for his first varsity start. In three innings of work, Reyes struck out six Bears and allowed just two hits and no earned runs.

“We just moved him up to the varsity. And he obviously did a very good job,” DeLaet said. “We'll take that from our starter. We're still learning how to win with (typical of) every summer, (a) new group, got to learn how to refocus and we've had a decent weekend.”

The Chieftains poured it on in the third, beginning with Thiede driving in Liam Kerr with a single. Back-to-back errors scored two, and lone senior Landen Johnson drove an RBI triple to right – finished with three RBIs – to make it 10-0 for the Bellevue East team. Tanner Miller drove in a run with a single, and a fielder’s choice rounded out a seven-run inning.

Five runs in the fourth put the lead to 17-1, and the Chieftains closed a dominant win.

For Trey Ashby’s Bears, it’s another tough loss but a departure from some close games.

“It's always cliche like we're better than 1-13 but we're losing some games by two or three runs,” Ashby said. “The defense has been outstanding. Pitching could be better, hitting could be better. But at the end of the day, we're not doing anything terribly other than just our mindset of wanting to look at ourselves as winners more than just being defeated before the game even starts.”

To combat that attitude, the Bears’ coaching staff is emphasizing confidence and being the aggressor.

“One of our big goals every game is to be the first team score. And (when) we did that, that sets the tone for the entire game.”

Hauptman O’Brien (6-10) 507 5xx x – 17 11 1

Trinity Post 339 (1-14) 001 0xx x – 1 3 3

Gretna Post 216 5, Gene’s Auto & Truck (Papillion-La Vista South) 1

The Dragons duplicated their win at Elkhorn North on Saturday with another strong performance on the mound, this time in a complete game by Chuck Thomas, who allowed just one earned run and struck out five Titans in a 5-1 win.

Griffin Goldman led the way with two RBIs, while Ethan Hermsen, Skylar Graham and Carson Herrmann drove in one run each.

Gene’s Auto (7-6) 000 100 0 – 1 7 2

Gretna Post 216 (8-6) 200 210 x – 5 10 0

DC Electric (Bellevue West) 10, Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista) 1 (6 inn.)

RBIs from Drew Grego, Nick Glantz and Colin Pitzer (2 each), along with Nick Riggs, Tanner , Jackson Frill and Johnny Barrientos led the Thunderbirds to a dominant win.

DC Electric (20-1) 002 053 x -- 10 11 1

Pinnacle Bank (9-10) 100 000 x -- 1 5 3