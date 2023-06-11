The ups and downs of the summer American Legion season were on display as the Monarchs, Dragons and Titans all competed at Elkhorn North this past weekend.

Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista) likely emerged feeling the best after defeating the Dragons and falling just short to the host Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North) in a slug-fest in the nightcap on Saturday, though they did fall to Gene's Auto & Truck (Papio South) on Sunday.

In spite of the highs and lows – with more on the high-end – the Monarchs are having fun.

“You're gonna knock the cover off the ball, (and) the next week, you might go out and just get dominated,” Papio head coach Nate McCabe said. “So good attitudes, a lot of positive vibes. It's been fun and we're not winning every game but you know what, it's still fun, and that’s what summer’s all about.”

Although the 11-8 defeat to the Wolves was a step-away, the biggest difference for the Monarchs from their spring season has been pitching.

“A lot of our younger guys that were doing varsity baseball in the spring, I think they feel a bit more comfortable. And they've had, you know, a number of appearances,” McCabe said.

An example of that is Brett Hoelscher, who went six innings with seven strikeouts in a 5-4 win over Gretna, giving up just one earned run.

“He's done that three times in a row this summer, where he's gone out and dominated these teams. So that's a difference. The biggest difference has been the pitching, we have more quality arms.”

With “a little bit better” fielding, the ebbs and flows – as typical of summer ball and baseball in general – have been at the plate. And it isn’t just for McCabe’s Monarchs.

Over at Gene’s Auto, the Titans have been one of two extremes, but got back in the win column by defeating the Monarchs 9-4 on Sunday.

“I thought we've pitched the ball really well, pretty much this whole summer, and we're just struggling at the plate right now,” Papio South head coach Bill Lynam said. “We're swinging at pitches that are borderline strikes early in the count, or we go to the other extreme where we take two pitches that are strikes and then we put ourselves in a hole. So we got to find that happy medium of attacking the zone, but attacking under control and attacking pitches that are in the strike zone.”

Among the regulars from the team that made the state tournament, Brice Wallar, Xander Doble and Johnny Vallinch – who Lynam said was “darn good” in a narrow 3-2 loss to Gretna – have been joined by Trenton Andringa and Luke Kalhorn on the mound. Meanwhile, Riley Schrader – “coming out of his shell” – Wallar, Brady Fitzpatrick and Vallinch are the hitters who have carried over from the spring.

Next up for the Titans, a trip to Arkansas on Wednesday.

At Gretna, Bryan O’Flynn has a young squad that is in the process of learning.

“It's hit and miss and we're not consistent with our execution right now offensively. Defensively, we got some miscommunication. I think we got to figure it out.”

But O’Flynn is confident the Dragons are on an upward trajectory.

“I feel good about where we are, I feel good about the pieces we have. It's just a matter of consistency. And beginning the season, that's going to happen with the pretty new team from the spring, so it's going to happen. As long as we keep heading upward and we're playing well we’ll be okay.”

Next weekend (June 16-18) Gretna will be playing in Sioux Falls, S.D., after recently playing in Arkansas. The traveling opportunities, for all Legion teams, is an opportune time for building the team chemistry.

“It's usually fun. It's good for a team to be out of town. You just spend a lot more time together, especially the young group. It'll be good for us to get out of town again.”

T-Birds bringing the thunder

DC Electric (Bellevue West) has continued to live up to their nickname and roll, rattling off 11 straight wins in all games played in June, most recently winning four in Kansas.

The Thunderbirds now sit at 19-1 after a strong showing away from home, with RBIs from up and down the lineup and shutdown pitching from Bryce and Brayden Woodard, Colin Flores, Drew Grego and Cole Madden.