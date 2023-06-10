Loyalty, leadership and family. Those three words define who Eric Ingwerson is, and why the Papillion-La Vista senior committed to Pittsburgh this past spring.

“He's a great blocker. He's got great hands. But most importantly, he's loyal,” Monarchs head football coach Tim Williams said of the three-star tight end recruit who also plays defensive end for Papio. “The loyalty piece goes further than anything that he has. I mean, in my opinion, loyalty is his strongest attribute.”

Given an opportunity to transfer to numerous schools in the Omaha Metro, Ingwerson turned down those offers.

“(Ingwerson) said, ‘As long as coach Williams is the head coach, (I’m) staying put.’ And that’s loyalty, he could have done that (moved),” Williams said. “And every single coach that’s called me, from Pitt to Nebraska to Illinois to Northern Iowa and those schools, I’ve told them that story and I said, why would you not want a guy like that on your team in today’s transfer portal world? I said if he believes in you, he’s gonna be with you forever, there ain’t no transfer. And I love that about Eric as a person and as a player, and I’m looking forward to the season.”

That same loyalty and commitment is what drew Ingwerson to commit to Pitt.

“The coaches is what made me commit,” he said. “Ever since my first visit, they treated me like family. They called me every week just to see how things are going outside of football. I am huge on having relationships with coaches because if you don’t like your coach, you're not gonna want to play for them and me loving the Pitt coaches as much as I do I would go to war for them. They are my family now.”

Ingwerson added that he looks forward to playing for the Panthers and getting coached by the staff, and said head coach Pat Narduzzi – who would be entering his tenth season at Pitt in Ingwerson’s first season – and tight ends coach Tim Salem – at Pitt since 2015 – are “very intelligent coaches,” who he can learn a lot from.

The Panthers have won the ACC Coastal Division twice in the last five seasons, and have historic championship pedigree, with nine national titles in their name.

When he recently visited Pitt, the future Panther brought his whole family.

“They couldn’t stop talking about how awesome the coaches treated them,” Ingwerson said. “When they saw the city for the first time, their jaws dropped. It was great seeing all the coaches again. It couldn’t have gone any better!”

The Steel City awaits, but Ingwerson has big goals on the gridiron, and still plans to play for Papio head basketball coach Will Pope.

“My goals for this season is being a leader and helping out my teammates as much as I can. Our team goal is to obviously win state. I will be playing basketball next year. Will Pope is an outstanding coach and I loved playing for him last year and I couldn’t leave him or the team.”

Again, the loyalty aspect of Ingwerson’s character.

Pope himself expects other teams to try to get into the mix for a prospect who is six-foot-seven and “still growing,” but Ingwerson has expressed his 100 percent commitment to Pitt.

“I just think that where you see his potential at, people are starting to notice it and kind of see a pretty raw six-seven athlete that might have a pretty high level in front of him. If he keeps on the path he's on, he's gonna put himself in a pretty good position to be competitive at the college level.”

Statistically, Ingwerson totaled 10 catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns, but as pointed out by Williams and typical of most high-level tight ends, his intangibles and coachability were what stood out.

“Eric's a good player because he's a good teammate,” Williams said. “He's coachable. He does what he's asked to do. Sometimes he gets going so fast that he doesn't hear the whole explanation, and you have to kind of slow him down because he's such a worker that you have to (say) okay, Eric, we need you to slow down, listen to us. And once he does, he's got it.”

This season, Williams and the Monarchs look for Ingwerson to emerge as even more of a leader, especially vocally.

“I look for him to be a little bit more of a vocal leader. He’s been to several Division I practices. He's seen practice at a higher level. I'm looking for him to kind of step up into that DI role, where he has to be a leader, he has to work hard, he has to do the things that make us a better team, and if he can rally the team into working that hard, we're gonna be a better football team. And I think he can do it.”

Around Ingwerson – who also tallied 51 tackles, 11 for loss, and 4.5 sacks on the defensive side of the ball – is a lineup of leaders that includes Isaac Pamaran, Owen Bogacz, Kale Johnson, Garin Maley, Dallas Hamilton and others.

“I look forward to seeing what these kids can do.”