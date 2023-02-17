OMAHA, Neb. – The Nebraska Red Dawgs wheelchair basketball youth team hosted the Northern Conference Tournament Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19, they announced in a media release.

Games will be played at both the University of Nebraska Omaha’s Health & Kinesiology building and Lee and Helene Sapp Fieldhouse. National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) Junior Division varsity and prep teams are participating in tournament play throughout the weekend. The event is open to the public, and admission is free.

The Northern Conference Tournament is the only local tournament in the Nebraska Red Dawgs’ current season. The Nebraska Red Dawgs varsity team plays Saturday at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Nebraska Red Dawgs prep and varsity players will also be among the participants in an exhibition game at 9:30 a.m. Varsity playoffs begin Saturday at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Playoff and championship games take place Sunday with game times scheduled for 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Updates for the Nebraska Red Dawgs’ prep and varsity playoff schedules will be posted on the group’s Facebook page, @Nebraska-Red-Dawgs.

Participating varsity teams (teenage youth through high school) include the Nebraska Red Dawgs, Courage Kenny (Minnesota) Gophers, Courage Kenny (Minnesota) Timberwolves, Iowa Grizzlies, Kansas City Kings A, Kansas City Kings B, Mad City (Wisconsin) Badgers, and Wichita Wildfire. Participating prep teams (youth up to age 13) include Kansas City Kings Prep and Courage Kenny (Minnesota) Rowdies Prep.

On Saturday at 1:00 p.m., former Paralympian John Gilbert will lead a skills clinic. Gilbert, who began playing wheelchair basketball at age 10, was a five-time All-American at the University of Missouri and competed with Team U.S.A. in 2016.

Wheelchair basketball makes it possible for many youth to experience team sports if they are unable to participate in traditional athletics. The Junior Division for the NWBA is comprised of over 80 co-ed prep and varsity teams from across the country. School-age individuals with permanent lower-body impairment are eligible to play wheelchair basketball. Players may be semiambulatory or ambulatory; the certification process does not require players to demonstrate dependence on the use of a wheelchair or other mobility support equipment in their daily lives.

Youth wheelchair basketball is played on a regulation court using NCAA men’s basketball rules with minor variations. Varsity teams play with a standard ball and 10-foot hoop height. Prep teams use a basket lowered by 18 inches and a ball one inch smaller in diameter. Players use sports wheelchairs, which have special features like front bumpers, rigid frames and angled wheels for greater stability and maneuverability.

The Nebraska Red Dawgs is co-ed and has regional membership. Nebraska Red Dawgs Head Coach Patrick Christiansen said the team is always looking to expand its roster. Parents of children who want to explore joining the Red Dawgs can contact Christiansen directly at (402) 350-5630 or patrick.christiansen35@gmail.com.

The Red Dawgs roster includes several local athletes on their roster.

Nebraska Red Dawgs 2022-2023

Coaches:

Patrick Christiansen, head coach (Eagle, NE)

Ross Hancock, varsity coach (Omaha, NE)

Kelly Fischbach, varsity coach (Vermillion, SD)

Megan Stackhouse, prep assistant coach (Omaha, NE)

Varsity Players:

Caiden Hansen #50 (Papillion, NE)

Quinn Hoover # 52 (Papillion, NE)

Eli Horstman #44 (Sioux Center, IA)

Jacoby Knop #3 (Fremont, NE)

Landon Kruse #00 (Lincoln, NE)

Kaiden McCormick #30 (Bellevue, NE)

Caleb Nilius #20 (Omaha, NE)

Jack Ortegren #15 (Hastings, NE)

Ethan Proulx #10 (Elkhorn, NE)

Aiden Rowley #24 (Greenwood, NE)

Prep Players:

Abigail Harvey #40 (Plattsmouth, NE)

Kainen Norris #55 (Omaha, NE)

Hayden Turner #41 (Gretna, NE)

Non-rostered Players:

Kamden Borts #22 (Gretna, NE) - Prep

Keelan Irving-Gass #14 (Bellevue, NE) - Varsity

Noah Simon #35 (Wahoo, NE) - Varsity

Brody Citro (Omaha, NE) - Prep

August Boyd (Omaha, NE) - Prep