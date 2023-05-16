Creighton Prep out-muscled Gretna in a 2-1 state-championship winning final at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday, May 16.

"I think they were a lot more physical early on and beat us up," Dragons head coach Tyler Ortlieb said. "It's no secret how you beat us: you smash us in the first five minutes, and that's what they did. I think Mikey got taken out three times in the first two minutes of the game. And that set the pace."

The Dragons should have been down early when a penalty kick was given to Creighton Prep in the 18th minute. But senior goalkeeper Curtis Oberg stepped up with a diving save to his right to keep the match scoreless.

Ten minutes later, on a play that Ortlieb said was probably an offside, Oberg overcommitted and Owen Glogowski made him pay by finishing into an empty net.

Things got chippy late in the second half, as Stukenholtz and Zamere Issaka went chest-to-chest and exchanged some words. Six yellow cards were shown between the two sides in a testy match. Throughout, the Dragons were limited and had their options taken away.

"Just physicality really. I think a lot of times (when) I got the ball they was there. They definitely had a game plan to hit me. It was just, I don't know, they were physical."

The Junior Jays added a second two minutes into the second half when a brilliant free kick off the boot of Thomas Pissasale found the head of Jacob Hove to make it 2-0. But Ortlieb said he was proud of the Dragons for not packing in when things could have turned the wrong direction.

"Proud of how the guys came out and played the second half. Obviously going down 2-0 about five minutes into the second half, we could have pulled it, and we could have got rolled. But I thought from the character that our guys showed, the fight that our team showed, proud of how the guys played."

Junior Maguire Perkins was fouled in the penalty box, and Brett converted from the spot with 61 minutes played, but the Dragons couldn't quite muster enough to find that equalizer.

"At the end of the day, no one likes losing in a final. But going back to back is extremely difficult. So to be even in this position is an honor. And now we'll say thank you to 13 seniors that all had very big impact in our program and then we'll regroup and do it again next year."

Next year will certainly be in the air with the inauguration of Gretna East, but juniors like Maguire Perkins and Stukenholtz will be back to lead the attack.

Going forward as he returns for his senior year, the junior winger said the Dragons will need to embrace the physicality and get bigger.

"I think I definitely would have liked to win this game. I think we had a good season. I think we had a couple of losses in there, but that didn't matter because we were still number one, but it would have been nice to win this one. I think we as a team we overcame a lot of stuff to get here and to get the chemistry down."

Ortlieb said he will remember the 2023 Gretna Dragons for being resilient.

"I think trying to trying to go back to back is very, very difficult. But you get to the point where you're playing a great Prep team and they were they were ready to go... They are a great team, they're well coached, and well organized, and they're physical, and at the high school level, that's what it takes."

For the senior group of 13, Ortlieb will remember them for developing the program in the transition from Class B to A.

"This is our fifth year as a staff. And they've gone all four years under us. They have helped help build the character, the drive, the fight that the team has. And ultimately, I think there's nothing more that I can I can say to them. It stinks, no one likes losing in a final. But unfortunately, at the end of the day, you've only got one team that wins that you got one team that loses it."

Creighton Prep (12-6) .. 1 1 -- 2

Gretna (15-4) ............. 0 1 -- 1