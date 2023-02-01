Over 50 student-athletes in Sarpy and Cass counties sign NLIs on National Signing Day

Over 50 student-athletes across both Sarpy and Cass counties signed their National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Papillion-La Vista South led the way with 20 athletes signing their NLIs.
Bellevue Cornerstone: Ashton Hughes, Northwestern College cross country/track.
Bellevue East: Mackenzie Reimer, Concordia basketball.
Bellevue West: Zach Shaddy, Virginia Tech diving; J'Dyn Bullion, Wayne State football; Carson Ames, Morningside football; Gio Contreras, Peru State football; Caleb Jacobmeier, Iowa Western CC football; Grant Moraski, Sioux Falls wrestling; Kaden Watanabe, Graceland football; Donovann Whitfield, Iowa Western CC football; Bryce Woodard, York baseball.
Gretna: Colin Sims, UNK football; Ethan Stuhr, Northwest Missouri State football; Harrison Weber, Southwest Minnesota football; Blayke Moore, Wayne State football; Brayden Moore, Wayne State football.
Louisville: Megan Gissler, Augsburg softball.
Omaha Bryan: Cole Rickley, Hastings football.
Omaha Gross: Sal Nacarelli, Hastings football; Carson Almgren, Hastings football.
Papillion-La Vista: Braelin Morton, Sioux Falls football; Joshua Robles, Southwest Minnesota State football; Grace Colbert, Doane cross country/track; Regan Covrig, Doane golf; Noah Doane, Midland swimming; Abbie Ferracci, Doane soccer; Jake Franks, Milwaukee School of Engineering baseball; Laina Souerdyke, Augustana soccer; Ethan Watkins, Hastings soccer.
Papillion-La Vista South: Bo Crews, South Alabama cross country/track; Caiden Fredrick, South Dakota State track; Devyn Jones, Chadron State football; Quin Karas, UNK cross country/track; Ayden Barnby, Iowa Western football; Aydan Belfiore, Iowa Western bowling; Taylor Brisbois, Tiffin LaCrosse; Abby Dworak, Bellevue softball; Laila Fiscus, Bellevue softball; Averie Hike, Nebraska Wesleyan soccer; Makenna Lamp, Dubuque soccer; Grace Maguire, Concordia softball; Addie Miller, College of St. Mary swimming; Landon Orth, Lafayette diving; Bethany Schuhmacher, Nebraska Wesleyan track; Henri Supenski, Mary football; Matthew Thompson, William Jewell football; Mariah Unverzagt, Johnson County CC softball; Dayton Wiese, Iowa Western bowling; Cooper Benecke, Midland baseball; Nate Weichel, Iowa Western football.
Plattsmouth: Drew Iverson, Wichita State baseball; T. J. Fitzpatrick, Midland football; Justice Kahler, Midland football.
Platteview: Connor Millikan, Dordt basketball; Paige Lingle, Wayne State; Kennedy Karschner, Southeast CC wrestling; Ty Orwig, Midland soccer.