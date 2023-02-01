Addie Miller (front, middle) from Papio South is committed to College of St. Mary for swimming.

"We are so excited to welcome Addie to the Flames swim team," CSM head coach Mykenzie Leehy said in a press release. "As soon as I met Addie, I knew she would fit in to our program and the vision we have. She is bubbly and is a great student and swimmer. She will help elevate our program to the next level."

Miller swam all four years in high school and was a state prelim qualifier in 2021. She says her greatest sports memory was during her sophomore season when she dropped more than 30 seconds on her 500 freestyle.