The Papillion-La Vista girls powerlifting team won the state championship in the raw division and the boys won in equipped at Midland University this past weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, Karlee Aitkin-Kade (105-lb), Brette Paul (114), Laila Fiscus (123), and Olivia Broderson (148) won individual championships, while Broderson was also named the "Best Lifter" of the girls Raw Division for all weight classes.

Alexa Epley (198) was also an individual champion in the girls Equipped division.

From the boys, the Titans placed first as a team in the Equipped Division and third as a team in the Raw Division on Saturday. They had five individual champions in the Equipped and two individual Champions in the Raw Division.

Equipped Champs: Henri Supenski (275+), Nick Pysh (275), Matthew Thompson (220), Jaysen Preister (181), and Gage Woods (148).

Raw Champs: Maxwell Fiser (242) and Johnpaul Johnson (198).

Bellevue East, Gretna and Papillion-La Vista also competed at the state championships on Saturday and Sunday.