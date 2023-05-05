Omaha Gross senior Connor Capece struck out 16 Blair batters on Friday, May 5 as the Cougars won 5-2 to advance to their second straight state tournament.

The Creighton commit said his fastball was working.

"I threw all fastballs. I threw for off speed pitches the whole entire game and they hit two of them. So I just stuck with the fastball, and obviously it was working."

Head coach Jim Hempel said big-game experience prepared Capece for his first start of the season on the mound.

"He's played a lot of baseball, he's played a lot of big moments. And guys around him, like I said, feed off of that," Hempel said. "It's one of those things where it's contagious. You start stringing some at bats together, and he's usually in the middle of that somewhere either starting it or kind of the big hit he had in a second to to get us on the board and get runners in scoring position and then we take the lead and and that was important."

After opening up a 2-0 lead in the second, Capece took over on the mound.

Scoring three in the sixth to add some insurance, including an RBI single by Alex Kosse, Capece finished off a complete game. Throughout, the Cougars fed off of one of the top crowds in school history.

"I mean, you don't see too many high school crowds like that at a high school baseball game, and we've had that all year. This is a really close senior class. Today, it was our last day of school, so I know this was kind of a night to come out and celebrate, and we were hoping that we'd be able to have this moment tonight for them and and they feed off of that again, you know in my 24 years up here there's not too many nights where you have a crowd packed in like that and and it was good to see the entire school, the whole community to get to experience that tonight."

After experiencing a home district championship last year, from the beginning of the season, the Cougars aimed to have history repeat itself.

"It was the first thing we put on the board. Can we can we get to another dog pile on our field? And it was exciting to see them do it tonight. There's such a great group of guys and great senior leadership out of this group. We've got eight seniors, seven of them went to the state championship in football and so they've got big game experience and they were used to these moments."

While they've enjoyed the deja vu up to this point, the Cougars will hope a new story is written in Omaha this year.

"We saw what we could do last year we got there and then we laid an egg and I think with the seniors we have now and all of our experience there. I think we're ready," Capece said."

"It's enjoyable to get back," Hempel added. "We'll have a group of guys that have some experience there last year. It was a little wide eyed for some guys, we hadn't been there since '15. And so yeah, it'll be a fun experience next week."

Being able to go to state in back-to-back seasons also sets the stage for the future.

"we've we've got a real proud program up here. We've been to state a lot historically," Hempel said. "And now you start stringing seasons back to back like this, we got all these little guys running around out here that are either in the school or coming to the school, and them seeing this and experiencing this, it's all about the program and the parents and families and it's real important to so many people that are here and so many people that keep an eye on this program from a distance.

"It's going to be a good night tonight for a lot of Cougars around the state."