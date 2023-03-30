Bellevue East tore up Bennington in a 12-2 win on Thursday to climb back to .500, while Gretna bested Papillion-La Vista 5-1 for their fifth straight win.

"We've played a lot of baseball so far, and the only way to get better at baseball is playing baseball in my opinion," Chieftains head coach Ian DeLaet said. "So we'll see where we're at, obviously, I think we're trending in the right direction. but in Nebraska, high school baseball goes in waves, and having good leaders and just sticking with it (is important), because if you lose your attention, next thing you know the season's over with."

Keeping focus on each game will also be important for the Chieftains, who started Thursday's win over the Badgers with a bang as Austin Pavon delivered a two-run home run in the bottom of the first.

"That set the tempo of the game," DeLaet said.

Bellevue East finished the inning with five to jump ahead big early, and the rest of the lineup delivered as well, as the Chieftains scored in each of the five innings, and seven brought in at least one run (Pavon and Cooper Brown had two RBIs).

"Our goal is to be continuous, one through nine, and I know Cole Holbrook had a hit in the nine spot today, and just being able to get those (hits throughout the lineup), because it's exhausting when you're facing those teams and having no easy outs, and it was a step in the right direction."

Even before Thursday's big first inning -- playing from ahead and dictating the terms being the Chieftains' No. 1 goal that DeLaet has been saying "too much, probably" -- the "course was changed" by their 6-5 win over Millard North in 11 innings the night before.

"When we had the resiliency we came back twice and did a really good job. And we showed a lot of toughness ," DeLaet said. "The main focus was staying on the task at hand and seeing if we can keep the momentum going from yesterday, and I think we did."

In the early stages of the season, the Chieftains have been led by their three captains: lone senior Landen Johnson, Jacob Perrin (currently out injured) and A.J. Lucas.

"But we have a lot of juniors that play too as sophomores last year, and we have a lot of guys that have stepped up," DeLaet said. "And anytime that you're asking for maturity in high school baseball, you know that you're asking for a lot, but this group has done a good job with it. And it's a group effort of holding themselves accountable."

A key phrase for Bellevue East: hold the line of expectation.

"It's not easy to get called out by your teammates if you're doing the wrong thing. And so far, they've done a really good job of knowing what's expected of them and now we got to stick to it."

The Chieftains are next in action on Friday at Omaha Westview at 6:30 p.m. assuming the weather cooperates (storms expected).

Bennington 0;0;0;2;0 -- 2

Bell. East 5;2;2;2;1 -- 12

Gretna 5, Papillion-La Vista 1

The Dragons made it five straight wins after starting 0-3 with a strong pitching performance by Jeff Miller (five IP, 10 strikeouts, four hits and one earned run) and a two-run home run by Griffin Goldman in the top of the seventh.

Gretna led just 3-1 after RBI hits by Skylar Graham and Isaiah Weber -- plus an error -- and Papio had a chance to tie the game with runners on first and second with one out, and then second and third with two after a sacrifice fly.

But out of the bullpen, Trevor Cox got a big strikeout and the Dragons then got the two-run shot from Goldman.

Gretna 0;0;3;0;0;0;2 -- 5

Papio 0;0;1;0;0;0;0 -- 1

Papillion-La Vista South 20, Omaha Benson 1 (5 inn.)

The Titans got back to their hot hitting after being held to a 1-0 win over Fremont with a dominant win over the Bunnies, putting an immense 18 across the plate in the first inning alone.

Grant Gilbreath drove in five RBIs -- four coming on a first-inning grand slam -- and Niko Skoufis, Blase Boyer and Michael Blake all added two more each.

The win brings Papio South to 7-0 ahead of their clash with the Monarchs at Werner Park on Saturday at noon.

Benson 1;0;0;0;0 -- 1

Papio South 18;0;0;2;x -- 20

Plattmsouth 17, Auburn 0

Clayton Mayfield and Ethan Walker combined for seven RBIs as the Blue Devils cruised to a dominant win.

Plattsmouth 2;2;5;3;5 -- 17

Auburn 0;0;0;0;0 -- 0

Omaha Gross 6, Concordia/Brownell/Omaha Christian 2

The Cougars were held in check until a six-run sixth inning spearheaded by an RBI double by Connor Capece broke a 2-2 tie.

CBOC 0;0;0;0;0;2;0 -- 2

Gross 0;0;0;1;1;6;x -- 8