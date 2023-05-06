Gretna and Papillion-La Vista advanced to face off in the District A-4 final with shut-out wins in the semifinals.

Gretna 10, Bellevue East 0 (5 inn.)

The Chieftains earned a spot in the semifinals with a 7-0 win over Westview, but a seven-run inning if what doomed them in a run-rule defeat.

Dragons senior Ethan Hermsen scored a pair of runs on a passed ball (second inning) and error (third), while Hayden Parrish hit an RBI double to give the Dragons a 3-0 lead.

But heading into the fifth, the Chieftains were in a position to make a charge, as they loaded the bases with one out. Gretna starter Chuck Thomas forced a hard grounder off the bat of Liam Kerr, and the Dragons turned a double play to keep the shut out.

"Liam puts a great at bat together, and he just hits the ball right at the guy. And that's kind of in a way how the season went," Chieftains head coach Ian DeLaet said. "He had a great at bat, battled, and they went and made a play."

In the bottom half of the inning, Connor Cole stepped up in the same situation with two outs. Cole delivered a bases-clearing double down the line to deep left, doubling the Dragons' lead.

After a few plays that DeLaet said were "hard to explain" but handled well by his team, Griffin Goldman drove in the tenth run with a single to close the 10-0 Gretna win.

With just one senior -- Landen Johnson, who DeLaet said "battled his tail off" -- there were growing pains but the head coach is excited for the future.

"A lot of guys coming back and it should make us hungry because we want to be playing in the three o'clock (district final) game today. We want to be playing next week (at state). That's our goals and I think we can achieve them, but it's going to take some hard work to get there. But I'm really proud of this group and really excited about what I think the next step is going to be."

Papillion-La Vista 1, Lincoln Pius X 0

Tanner Apgar threw a century of pitches in a complete game shutout win for the Monarchs to keep their season alive.

A fourth-inning RBI single by Zak Reyes was all the production Papio needed, as Apgar gave up just three hits and three walks, striking out four in a comprehensive showing on the mound.

The toughest jams came in the fourth, with runners at the corners and one out, but Apgar struck out back-to-back Thunderbolts to get out of it, and then got Pius X to ground into a double play with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth.