Gretna returned to the state tournament for the first time since 2019 with a 14-3 win over Papillion-La Vista in the District A-4 final.

"It's awesome, our last year as one school, Gretna High School, I think we knew going into the year we had a pretty good club and they proved it throughout the year, and it's nice to play well here in districts and compete in the state tournament."

Brayden Jones opened the scoring for the Monarchs with an RBI single in the top of the first, but the lead didn't last long. With the bases loaded, the Dragons drew a walk, were hit-by-pitch in back-to-back plate appearances, and walked again. A ground out scored the fifth run of the second inning to push the Dragons ahead 5-1.

In the third, seniors Connor Cole and Skylar Graham delivered an RBI single each as Gretna pulled ahead 8-1. Cole drove in three in Saturday's semifinals with a bases-clearing double to close his career on Gretna's home field on a high.

"Guys were getting on, I felt like I was seeing the ball. (I) struggled first two at bats, but just waiting for a fastball that I could square."

Graham drove in two more as the Dragons cruised to a 14-3 win in five innings.

"Just going into practices we preach quality ABs and just being for the team and getting on base and just producing those runners," Graham said. "Earlier in the season, we struggled with runners in scoring positions, and as of late, we've kind of just been seeing the ball I guess and putting some barrels on the ball and scoring those runners in times that we need to."

For Graham, while they didn't quite get the payback they might have wanted against Pius X -- a team that, in his words, "dog-walked" the Dragons last year -- winning a district at home and getting to state for the first time in his career was redemptive.

"It's a surreal feeling because I've been here since sophomore year, and we always seem to get dog walked in districts, and now we're dog walking some teams in districts. Now we're going to the state tournament and it's just a surreal feeling for me."

Gretna and Papillion-La Vista advanced to face off in the District A-4 final with shut-out wins in the semifinals.

Gretna 10, Bellevue East 0 (5 inn.)

The Chieftains earned a spot in the semifinals with a 7-0 win over Westview, but a seven-run inning if what doomed them in a run-rule defeat.

Dragons senior Ethan Hermsen scored a pair of runs on a passed ball (second inning) and error (third), while Hayden Parrish hit an RBI double to give the Dragons a 3-0 lead.

But heading into the fifth, the Chieftains were in a position to make a charge, as they loaded the bases with one out. Gretna starter Chuck Thomas forced a hard grounder off the bat of Liam Kerr, and the Dragons turned a double play to keep the shut out.

"Liam puts a great at bat together, and he just hits the ball right at the guy. And that's kind of in a way how the season went," Chieftains head coach Ian DeLaet said. "He had a great at bat, battled, and they went and made a play."

In the bottom half of the inning, Connor Cole stepped up in the same situation with two outs. Cole delivered a bases-clearing double down the line to deep left, doubling the Dragons' lead.

After a few plays that DeLaet said were "hard to explain" but handled well by his team, Griffin Goldman drove in the tenth run with a single to close the 10-0 Gretna win.

With just one senior -- Landen Johnson, who DeLaet said "battled his tail off" -- there were growing pains but the head coach is excited for the future.

"A lot of guys coming back and it should make us hungry because we want to be playing in the three o'clock (district final) game today. We want to be playing next week (at state). That's our goals and I think we can achieve them, but it's going to take some hard work to get there. But I'm really proud of this group and really excited about what I think the next step is going to be."

Papillion-La Vista 1, Lincoln Pius X 0

Tanner Apgar threw a century of pitches in a complete game shutout win for the Monarchs to keep their season alive.

A fourth-inning RBI single by Zak Reyes was all the production Papio needed, as Apgar gave up just three hits and three walks, striking out four in a comprehensive showing on the mound.

The toughest jams came in the fourth, with runners at the corners and one out, but Apgar struck out back-to-back Thunderbolts to get out of it, and then got Pius X to ground into a double play with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth.

Monarchs head coach Nate McCabe said Apgar's pitching was the opposite of the control issues they faced against Gretna.

"The opposite of what was in game two, the guy just lived in the zone. I think he only had one walk, I don't think he hit anybody, just no free bases, just stayed in the zone and was all over those guys. We made some really nice defensive plays too and then you know, the one inning we I think we have a couple of innings we had guys in scoring position. We just had one timely hit, that was all we needed to win that game."

Going into the offseason, McCabe looks back confident his team was resilient after going through some "really rough patches."

"We had some things happen. We were missing some guys. And the kids, they still showed up with good attitude. They worked hard. Every day they showed up, they thought they were gonna win the game. (That) didn't always happen, but there wasn't a defeatist attitude or kids really pouting or stuff like that."

McCabe hopes the resiliency pays off in the long run.

"Hopefully it pays off in the long run considering that many young guys out there but yeah, I'm looking forward to the summer and hopefully we get a lot better."