PAPILLION -- "It's fun to be out here on the field again."

At this time last year, Papillion-La Vista South senior Brady Fitzpatrick was recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) suffered during football season.

Through what he described simply as a lot of hard work and "long road back," with a "great support system," the outfielder is back on the field and thriving.

So far this season, Fitzpatrick has a .450 on-base percentage and seven RBIs for the Titans. The latest of those RBIs is perhaps the most important one yet for 8-0 Papio South.

Up stepped the left fielder, as a high-scoring back-and-forth battle hung in the balance with runners on second and third, one out in the bottom of the sixth inning.

"It was just, I needed a team AB," Fizpatrick said. "I got out there, there's two strikes. I was just trying to shorten up, put it in play and score one of the runs so we can get a lead."

From the moment the bat made contact with the ball, it was clear Riley Schrader would score from third as a fly ball was lofted through the crisp, clear April air at Werner Park, home of the Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

"It was a moment I'll remember."

Schrader scored easily -- though Mike Patterson of the Omaha World-Herald observed he almost left the base too early when he could have walked to home plate -- and the Titans regained the lead, 8-7 heading into the final inning.

To get to that point, the pitting of Papillion rivals Monarchs and Titans, it was a topsy-turvy road.

"It was back and forth, back and forth," Papio South coach Bill Lynam said. "Both teams were amped up to be playing each other and here at Werner Park."

Papillion-La Vista opened the scoring in the top of the first, loading the bases before an out was recorded, and scoring on a walk -- drawn by Hunter Jones, who finished 1-2 with two walks and a pair of RBIs -- and passed ball, scoring Zak Reyes -- also two RBIs, 1-4 with a walk.

"Reyes, he's a senior, he'd struggled big time offensively last year," Monarchs head coach Nate McCabe said. "So I'm happy to see that he's having success as a senior.

"And for Hunter, he's really struggled through injuries. So it's been a lot of times, it's not that he hasn't performed, we can't even get him out there. Whether it's hips or arms or whatever, but he put a lot of work in in the offseason, and to see him to be able to go out there and compete offensively as well on the mound, that's a huge plus for us, so I'm happy for those guys."

Isaac Pamaran got much of the Monarchs offense started -- including in that first inning -- as he reached base in all five plate appearances, hitting 4-for-4 -- missing only a home run for the cycle -- and scored thrice.

"Even when we're losing games, those guys were still hitting for the most part. Isaac's a sophomore, young kid, I'm telling you this: he's a heck of a player. He's gonna be really good for the next couple years. Just very instinctual player on the bases. Great on defense, throwing behind runners, stuff like that, just is phenomenal. He's a guy that it's almost like hey, let's just leave him alone and let him do his thing. We'll work on these other guys."

Reyes then delivered an RBI single in the second to push the Monarchs' early lead to three, but Papio South responded with an RBI single by Brett Siemsen and triple by Trenton Andringa to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Titans then grabbed the lead on a two-run single by Logan Misiunas in the bottom of the third, and stretched it to 5-3 on a double steal, scoring Misiunas.

But Reyes (RBI groundout) and Jake Franks (single) delivered for Papio to tie the game at five in the fourth, and Jones (single) and Mark Price (double) drove in two more to give the Monarchs a 7-5 lead.

A grounder from pinch hitter Charlie Pile created trouble for the Monarchs defense, and scored two Titans to tie the game at seven.

"It's all about us, how we defend," said McCabe, referencing Saturday's loss as the latest in a five-game skid after a 4-0 start. "We make two of those plays in the bottom of the fifth, and our pitchers throw less pitches and we're still in the lead."

The next inning, Fitzpatrick delivered the winning run.

"We had to stay together," the Titan added. "There was plenty of times that we could have folded, there's plenty of times where it didn't go our way, but we we stuck together."

Papio South will host Norfolk on Monday while the Monarchs will play at Bellevue West.

Papillion-La Vista (4-5) ... 2;1;0;4;0;0;0--7;11;2

Papillion-La Vista South (8-0) ... 0;2;3;0;2;1;x--8;7;2

W: Vallinch. L: Apgar. 2B: PLV, Price Pamaran; PLVS, Vallinch. 3B: PLV, Pamaran; PLVS, Andringa.