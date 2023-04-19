Bellevue West senior and Iowa Western commit Tyler Jeffus led the T-Birds to a thunderous 10-0 win over rivals Bellevue East on Wednesday.

Jeffus lined a single in his first at-bat and scored on a Jackson Steele 2-run double in the bottom of the second inning. In the third, Jeffus came up to the plate again and saw a pitch he could handle with two runners on base.

“Inside fastball, and I just tried not to do too much,” Jeffus said.

The pitch was then sent into orbit on a towering three-run shot to left field to increase the West lead to 5-0.

“Tyler's been good, and he's been pitched really difficult,” T-Birds head coach Jason Shockey said. “And that was nice for him to see his first at bat, he gets a nice base to right field. Really stayed on the pitch, and then the second he didn't try to do too much, but he's a big, strong physical kid. And yeah, he got it over the fence, but it was about nine feet high. So he got into that ball pretty good.”

Shockey added that the team as a whole executed cutting the ball in half on their swings – producing line drives and solid contact – as opposed to getting underneath the ball and aiming to drive it out of the park with power.

“We want to get the ball up in the air but not to the point where it's lazy fly balls and stuff like that. So I thought our guys did an outstanding job,” Shockey said.

That approach is what has helped Jeffus hit well while still maintaining his home run tally, which stands at four thus far this season.

“Last year, I just had too much of a power swing maybe, tried to swing too hard. This year, I'm really trying to cut it down, just barrel the ball more than trying to hit home runs every time.”

Chieftains head coach Ian DeLaet said the T-Birds were hungry and executed well to requite last year’s walk-off win by East off the bat of Landen Johnson in a 9-8 win.

“They were hungry. They came out and executed in a couple pivotal moments early in the game and they turned on. They executed, we didn’t and they got some momentum and never gave it back.”

Logan Toman pitched 4.2 innings of three-hit ball, striking out three Chieftains, after navigating runners on first and third with no outs in the first. The win earns Toman his fifth of the season.

“Logan battles out of it, gets a big strike out of their three- or four-hole guy,” Shockey said. “So he was good. And that's what that's what Logan does, man I think he's 5-0 now if I'm not mistaken, and just goes out there gives you a chance. He’s gonna fill up the zone, and he'll be three pitches for strikes and he was outstanding today.”

West tacked on two more runs on RBI singles by Nick Riggs and Drew Grego in the fourth before scoring a pair on an error. A fielder’s choice plated another T-Bird run in the fifth to end a 10-0, five-inning win for the hosts.

“That's a great feeling. I mean, we love beating East. Yeah, they're crosstown rivals. So we always love to put on a good show against them.”

Shockey added that while the rivalry is a big game, they just go out and play.

“We just go out and just try not to worry so much about who we’re playing, but to the same degree just go out there and play our game and get after it.”

Now up to 14-6 against an “unbelievably tough schedule” and five one-run losses, the last of which was 2-1 Tuesday at home against Creighton Prep, Shockey said the T-Birds did an outstanding job to turn the page.

“I thought our guys did an outstanding job today turning the page and just continuing to get after it. So yeah, it is what it is. We just continue to keep playing and this is going to continue to make us better.”

East (10-11) has had a similar predicament, losing eight one- or two-run games. DeLaet even had the same thought as Shockey, saying “it is what it is.”

“We've got to learn from it and baseball gives you out a lot of chances to learn from your mistakes and we just got to keep grinding.”

Bellevue East (10-11) 0 0 0 0 0 x x – 0 4 2

Bellevue West (14-6) 0 2 3 4 1 x x – 10 9 1