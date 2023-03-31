BELLEVUE – Slim margins separated Gretna and Bellevue West in a pitchers’ duel at Allred Field on Friday in windy conditions, but the Dragons earned their sixth straight win, 2-1.

“Both pitchers were great,” Thunderbirds head coach Jason Shockey said after his team had their own six-game winning streak snapped. “Their guy (Chuck Thomas) was really good, (T-Birds starter Nick) Riggs was outstanding and made some pitches, and again you give their guy credit.”

The difference proved to be a two-out RBI single by Ty Smolinksi in the top of the sixth inning, but Wolf was quick to give credit to Riggs for mixing pitches.

“Mike Scheef started us off with a triple, and then he was able to score on a passed ball, kind of got the momentum going a little bit, our guys got a little confidence and yeah, just staying with it,” Gretna head coach Jake Wolf said. “That’s what we preach, next pitch, next at bat. And so yeah, kind of a gritty win for us.”

For Shockey, aside from a pair of hits each from Drew Grego and Tanner Hosick – the latter driving in the former with an RBI double in the third inning for the T-Birds’ lone run – the lineup “didn’t do enough.”

“We didn't do enough consistently from an offensive standpoint,” he said. “We just didn't swing it like we've been doing the last four or five games.”

Most of the credit is due to Gretna’s starter Thomas, who pitched six innings of four-hit, one-run ball with six strikeouts

“We feel like we got two or three guys that any day can be our number one, and they're all kind of (in) a little friendly competition on being that guy,” Wolf said. “Jeff Miller did it the other day, Skylar’s (Graham) done it, now it was Chuck's turn and yeah, he competed, just awesome. That's what we expect of him and he did a great job.”

Connor Willie then came in to shut the door, overcoming a pair of walks with two strikeouts to earn the save in the seventh inning.

Knowing the consistency of the T-Birds, Wolf said the Dragons were ready to go on Friday, and while they are taking things according to the day-by-day cliche, they can build off the win and current winning streak.

“As far as building off of it, we'll have a little break here before we play again (at home against Millard North on Tuesday),” said Wolf. “But I think our guys are feeling pretty good. Now, we don't want to get complacent, but they're confident and obviously when playing confident they're playing well.”

For Bellevue West, Riggs struck out nine Dragons in 5.2 innings of work, and Shockey also credited Bryce Woodard for coming out of the bullpen and pitching the final 1.1 without allowing a baserunner and striking out one.

“We've had a good start to our season so far,” Shockey said. “So we've got another opportunity tomorrow (home against Lincoln Northeast). That's the great thing about baseball is that whether it's practice or in this case, obviously a game, you get a chance to come back tomorrow and do something, and that’s what we hope to do.”

With a lineup very familiar to the one utilized through spring and summer Legion ball, Shockey said even with the losses of senior arms Daniel Lester, Ryan Sullivan and Robert Wood, the T-Birds have been led by Grego and Riggs on the mound. A good mix of players who are familiar with each other has Shockey excited for the rest of the season.

“Our lineup is very, very similar to what we had in not just the spring but obviously the summer, and they get the chance to play with each other in the summertime. That's helped out tremendously,” Shockey said. “It's a good mix of some juniors and some seniors and a couple of sophomores So yeah, we're excited.”

Gretna (6-3) 0;0;0;0;0;2;0 – 2

Bellevue West (7-2) 0;0;1;0;0;0;0 – 1