GRETNA -- A pinch-hit, three-run home run by Paul Ryberg vaulted defending Metro Conference champions Creighton Prep past Gretna into the semifinals in a lightning-delayed 4-2 win on Friday.

"I was thinking maybe bunt but I'm glad I didn't," the Junior Jays junior said.

Thrown into a tough role coming in cold, Ryberg was still glad to hear his name called and get a chance to swing the bat.

With the game even at 1-1 in the top of the fourth after a first-inning RBI single by Sam Patton and a responsive RBI single by Gretna's Caleb Schnell in the third, Ryberg's name was called.

Prior to going up against a tough opposing pitcher in Dragons starter Chuck Thomas -- 3.08 ERA, 21 strikeouts this season -- Ryberg was observing.

"I was watching the pitcher, asking guys what they were seeing, and then heard my name called, I was ready to go and knew what to expect and got it done."

On a 1-1 count, Ryberg delivered with a thunderous opposite-field blast to right field that threatened to make a crash in one of the windows in the houses beyond the outfield fence at Gretna.

For Gretna head coach Jake Wolf, one pitch doesn't take away from an otherwise "gutsy outing."

"His fastball was decent, changeup was probably the second-best secondary pitch, struggled with the curveball a little bit. So again, if we can we can get that going, I think he can be even even more dominant."

The Dragons had a 12-game winning streak snapped, but during that stretch, Wolf said pitching and defense have been the leading factors. Thomas, along with Skylar Graham, Jeff Miller, Connor Cole and now Connor Willie as a closer, has done what Wolf expected.

"Really we've gotten some some timely hits, we've executed pretty well, but I think in that that win streak, it's been our pitching and our defense. Our pitchers have thrown a lot of strikes, our starters that we've talked about have got us deep into games, and then we've developed some guys on the back end of the bullpen to come in and kind of hold down the fort."

Wolf added the Dragons are disappointed to miss the opportunity to play for a conference championship, the conclusion of which, scheduled to wrap up at Elkhorn South on Saturday but now to be determined as bad weather follows the storm that caused a 35-minute delay in Friday's semifinal.

"I told our guys, I'm disappointed, we'd like a chance to play for a conference championship, but not to hang our heads, that, start another streak next week and look to be playing our best baseball at the end of the year."

Skylar Graham provided the other run for the Dragons in the bottom of the seventh, but with runners on first and second, Jack Kearney struck out Ethan Hermsen.

Gretna next plays at Omaha Northwest on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Creighton Prep (11-9) 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 -- 4

Gretna (12-4) 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -- 2