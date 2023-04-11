An explosive five-run first inning vaulted Papillion-La Vista South to a 7-4 win over Bellevue West on Tuesday night.

After an error, an RBI single by Trenton Andringa and double by Brice Wallar to quickly jump ahead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first.

Wallar also put together a strong pitching performance, earning the win in 4.2 innings, allowing just four hits and two earned runs while striking out 10 batters (Papio South combined for 14).

The inning continued with an RBI double by Brady Fitzpatrick, and two more crossed home plate on an error after a Jordan Rowe grounder (Rowe credited with both RBIs).

A bases-loaded walk by Kyle Privett added to the lead in the second inning to make it 6-0.

Tyler Jeffus, Tanner Hosick, Johnny Barrientos and Colin Flores drove in runs for the Thunderbirds, but Bellevue West's late push fell short as the Titans added an insurance run in the sixth on a solo shot by Danny Wallace to left.

Wallace shut the door to earn the save with two strikeouts in the seventh.

Bellevue West (12-4) 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 -- 4 6 4

Papio South (11-3) 5 1 0 0 0 1 x -- 7 8 0

Trailblazer Conference quarterfinals: Platteview 3, Plattsmouth 2 (8 inn.)

The Trojans erased a 2-0 deficit by scoring two on an error in the top of the fifth and scoring the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Austin Krenzer in the eighth.

The Blue Devils scored their runs in the top of the first on an error and a double play.

Both pitchers put together impressive outings, going eight innings each. Gabe Villamonte allowed just one earned run and struck out seven Trojans, but Bryson Banks earned the win, allowing three hits and two earned runs and striking out six.

Platteview faces the winner of Ralston-Malcolm on Thursday. The Trojans will host if the Rams win.