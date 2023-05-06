Shut-down pitching and timely hitting led Papillion-La Vista South to a District A-6 championship and their second state appearance in three years with a 5-2 win over Kearney on Saturday.

"The players have enjoyed the season and they grew, they progressed and they failed and they succeeded," Titans head coach Bill Lynam said. "And they had they showed the grit and you know, the tenacity to keep continue to battle that's that that first game was a little rough and you know, and then they bounced back and and got a real good, played a really good game here. It's got great pitching and some timely hitting and down the stretch and six end we got a couple insurance runs so that helped out."

The pitching tandem of starter Brice Wallar -- 4.1 inn., two hits, two runs (0 earned), seven strikeouts -- and Danny Wallace out of the bullpen -- 2.2 inn., one hit, two strikeouts -- threw strikes and "battled pretty darn good." Wallace got a big out with the bases loaded in the top of the fifth.

"We've had pretty good pitching all spring long," Lynam said. "And we've played with confidence. Our defense has been good and we're starting to bring along the hitting. We started out hot, and then we took a little week-long (stretch), we couldn't hit our way out of a wet paper sack, and then we then we kind of found our stroke again. And so we're playing with confidence. We're running the bases and I think this is going to carry over to next week."

Leading the hitters was Johnny Vallinch, who broke up a no-hitter and provided a walk-off single in the 2-1 semifinal win over Fremont. Lynam said the senior shortstop has been swinging the bat well in the last two and a half weeks.

"He hits the ball hard, he's confident, he's hitting the ball to right field and taking what the pitcher has given him and he's producing some big hits."

Vallinch added that he is "just doing it for the team."

"I just want to win. I want to make it to the state tournament, it's my senior year. I knew I was gonna get a fastball, so I just put a good swing on it found a barrel and got a couple runs in."

The key in both wins was getting runs in from scoring position and executing, which the Titans did to pull away in the sixth inning of the win over Kearney.

Vallinch had started the scoring with a two-run single in the second, and drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Trenton Andringa drove in another insurance run with an RBI single to left to increase the Titans lead to 5-2.

Wallace shut the door on the mound, and the Titans came away with a berth in the state tournament. Winning at home in front of a packed house of Titans and Bearcats, Vallinch said meant "a ton."

"Coach Lynam has been coaching for so long (20 years at Papio South) and he just wants to get back to the state tournament. It's a pleasure we could do it for him. So we're playing for him."

Papillion-La Vista South advanced to the District A-6 final on a walk-off infield single by Vallinch, while Bellevue West lost to Kearney in the semifinals on Saturday.

Papio South 2, Fremont 1

The bat of Titans infielder Johnny Vallinch broke up a no-hitter in the sixth inning, and on an infield single in the seventh gave the Titans a walk-off win.

Fremont starter Brandt Phillips was dominant most of the way, keeping Papio South hitless through the first five innings. But with a runner up, Vallinch singled to bring in the run to end the shut out and no-hitter with one swing of the bat.

But Phillips was able to limit the damage in the inning by getting the out with the bases loaded.

Singles by Kye Privett and Jordan Rowe followed by an error set up runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Vallinch stepped up, and on a hit off the end of his bat, was just out of the reach of Phillips between the mound and first base, scoring Privett for the winning run.

Kearney 9, Bellevue West 4

Although possible to grab a wild card with Creighton Prep's A-5 District moved back to Monday, Bellevue West had their season likely come to an end with a 9-4 loss to the Bearcats on Saturday.

"I thought our guys did a good job of battling," T-Birds head coach Jason Shockey said. "We got down 1-0 early, and then score two in the bottom of the second, and then they came back and got two or three if I'm not mistaken. Come back again, a couple of big two out hits from us. A couple of good hustle plays. But yeah, I mean, it just didn't roll our way today."

While the Bearcats pulled ahead with runs in all but the first and seventh innings, the T-Birds weren't able to muster the offense to hit back. With the loss, the season ends with a final record of 18-10.

"I think we have (out of) our 10 losses, I think we had seven or eight of them that were that were one run. So you know, it's just one of those things that (if) we get one of those one run games or a couple of those one-run games and you're kind of looking at a whole different story. So yeah, it is what it is, just move on to the summer."