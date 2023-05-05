SPRINGFIELD -- Neither pitcher allowed an earned run as Roncalli Catholic snuck by Platteview 2-1 in the District C-5 final at Buffalo Park to qualify for state. The Trojans still earned a spot as the wild card.

"It was really good baseball game, both pitchers threw really well," Trojans head coach Bryan Dutcher said. "Ethan (Loffer) threw an excellent game for us, went the distance pretty much for us. So I thought our effort was excellent. You know, I never doubt our guys on effort we did as much as we could and it was a good baseball game it just went their way."

Dutcher added that both Loffer and Crimson Pride starter Noah Brisbin stayed in the strike zone, and that all three runs came on plays that "weren't completely normal."

"But that's part of baseball. That's what happens during the game. And we got to keep working and try to overcome some of those things."

In the third inning, Loffer got a big strikeout with the bases loaded to keep the game scoreless.

A tough hop caused trouble for Keegan Stobbe at second base in the top of the fifth, and Roncalli opened the scoring, followed by a sacrifice fly. Left fielder Gage Ryba threw a rocket to catch a potential third run from scoring, but Roncalli had scored all they needed.

Another grounder caused trouble, this time for the Crimson Pride third baseman, off the bat of Gage Ryba to pull the Trojans within one. But with the bases loaded and two outs, Brisbin got a big strikeout on a 3-2 count.

The Crimson Pride held on for a 2-1 win, as the Trojans' bats were held in check. Moving into the state tournament, Dutcher said they need to maintain their confidence after dropping off in run production.

"Whoever's on the mound doesn't matter, every pitcher, we see is gonna be really good now, so (we) gotta keep our confidence. Knowing the counts and knowing pitches we can be aggressive on, I think that at times we can get away from that, but again, it's part of the game, some games we are pretty hot, and today wasn't one of those."

Due to Central City and Plattsmouth winning, the Trojans keep their season alive as a wild card.