Papillion-La Vista South advanced to the District A-6 final on a walk-off infield single by Johnny Vallinch, while Bellevue West lost to Kearney in the semifinals on Saturday.

Papio South 2, Fremont 1

The bat of Titans infielder Johnny Vallinch broke up a no-hitter in the sixth inning, and on an infield single in the seventh gave the Titans a walk-off win.

Fremont starter Brandt Phillips was dominant most of the way, keeping Papio South hitless through the first five innings. But with a runner up, Vallinch singled to bring in the run to end the shut out and no-hitter with one swing of the bat.

But Phillips was able to limit the damage in the inning by getting the out with the bases loaded.

Singles by Kye Privett and Jordan Rowe followed by an error set up runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Vallinch stepped up, and on a hit off the end of his bat, was just out of the reach of Phillips between the mound and first base, scoring Privett for the winning run.

Kearney 9, Bellevue West 4

Although possible to grab a wild card with Creighton Prep's A-5 District moved back to Monday, Bellevue West had their season likely come to an end with a 9-4 loss to the Bearcats on Saturday.

"I thought our guys did a good job of battling," T-Birds head coach Jason Shockey said. "We got down 1-0 early, and then score two in the bottom of the second, and then they came back and got two or three if I'm not mistaken. Come back again, a couple of big two out hits from us. A couple of good hustle plays. But yeah, I mean, it just didn't roll our way today."

While the Bearcats pulled ahead with runs in all but the first and seventh innings, the T-Birds weren't able to muster the offense to hit back. With the loss, the season ends with a final record of 18-10.

"I think we have (out of) our 10 losses, I think we had seven or eight of them that were that were one run. So you know, it's just one of those things that (if) we get one of those one run games or a couple of those one-run games and you're kind of looking at a whole different story. So yeah, it is what it is, just move on to the summer."