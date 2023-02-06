This weekend was chock full of celebrations for retired coaches Tim Cannon of Omaha Bryan (and Millard North), Ed McPherren of Lincoln East and Larry Ribble of Millard South.

On Friday, Cannon entered Bryan’s hall of fame along with Kylie Wilson Kemp (1998), the late Chris Gradoville (2002) and the 1981 Lady Bears state championship basketball team.

Cannon took Bryan to its only state final and coached Millard North to two titles. Ribble coached five title teams at Millard South and McPherren got to the pinnacle in 2001.

The Bears won 73-50 over Lincoln on Friday night for their fifth win in six games.

A’mare Bynum led the way with a double-double – 24 points and 10 rebounds, added four blocks – as Bryan dominated the middle quarters of the win over the Links.

Elijah Mccullough and Mat Tut combined for 30 points, and Tut added four blocks and three steals as the Bears’ defense racked up 10 blocks.

Lincoln (12-6) 11;7;17;15 – 50

Bryan (10-7) 14;14;25;20 – 73

Weekly scoreboard

Girls

Monday Jan. 30

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Johnson County Central 10

The Knights shut down the Cardinals’ offense and ran away with a 19-2 first quarter. Tatum Backemeyer led the way with 19 points for E-M to advance in the ECNC Tournament.

JCC (5-14) 2;5;0;3 – 10

E-M (14-4) 19;10;18;2 – 49

Tuesday 31

Bellevue West 79, Omaha Burke 39

The Thunderbirds ran ahead early, led by 40 points combined from Naomi White and Ahnica Russell-Brown. White recorded a double-double (22 points, 11 rebounds), and Faith Elmore almost did as well as she added 10 points and nine rebounds. Russell-Brown dished out six assists, and Kara Muller added 15 points off the bench.

Bellevue West (16-2) 26;22;17;14 – 79

Omaha Burke (4-11) 12;12;7;8 – 39

Papillion-La Vista 80, Omaha Northwest 53

Rease Murtaugh poured in 18 points, and Dru Zoucha and Taliyah Jackson combined for 33, as the Monarchs dominated the first quarter and cruised to a comfortable win. Murtaugh dished out five assists, and Mia Slizinski added six points and 10 rebounds.

Papillion-La Vista (10-8) 30;24;9;17 – 80

Omaha Northwest (2-16) 13;20;137 – 53

Omaha Central 46, Papio South 39

The Eagles (12-7) made it seven losses in their last eight for the Titans (7-9), who continue to battle through injuries.

No stats were reported.

Raymond Central 43, Conestoga 33

For the second straight game, the Cougars fell to the Mustangs, dropping behind early. Ali Gansemer led the way with 16 points, and both Haven Zimmermann and Sophia Ackerman brought down seven rebounds, the latter blocking three shots as well.

Raymond Central (9-9) 11;14;13;5 – 43

Conestoga (8-11) 3;6;13;11 – 33

Gretna 44, Lewis Central 39

Iowa Class 4A No. 10 Lewis Central was never able to get their offense going and missed some key free throws in the final minutes as they fell short at home against the Dragons.

Junior Brooke Rose led Gretna with 14 points, and six other Dragons added at least three points.

Brooke Larsen led Lewis Central with 13 points, and nine rebounds, and Addison Holt added another eight points.

Gretna (8-9) 13 6 16 9 – 44

Lewis Central (13-4) 11 10 9 9 – 39

Plattsmouth 41, Nebraska City 34

Make that back-to-back wins for the Blue Devils over the Pioneers, as Averi Winters led with 18 points and Jolie Dix added 13 and a dominant third quarter pulled Plattsmouth ahead. Ashleigh Widick brought down 14 rebounds and blocked four shots.

Nebraska City (3-16) 6;11;5;12 – 34

Plattsmouth (6-11) 8;8;18;7 – 41

Yutan 67, Louisville 29

The Lions couldn’t get their offense started nor slow down the Chieftains in the first half as they fell behind 33-8 at the break.

No stats were reported for Louisville.

Yutan (17-2) 14;19;23;11 – 67

Louisville (4-15) 4;4;11;10 – 29

Duchesne 38, Platteview 24

The Trojans dropped their third straight as the offense stalled out especially in the first and third quarters.

Platteview (8-10) 4;8;4;8 – 24

Duchesne (12-4) 9;9;5;15 – 38

Elkhorn 50, Omaha Gross 36

The Cougars (4-14) fell back into the loss column after winning three of their last four games.

No stats were reported.

Thursday Feb. 2

Elmwood-Murdock 56, Weeping Water 17

After trailing by two after the first quarter, the Knights outscored the Indians 50-9 over the rest of the game. Tatum Backemeyer led E-M with 22 points and added four assists, while Brooke Goudie added nine rebounds and six points. The Knights totaled eight steals, led by Ella Zierott, Brooklyn Mans and Delaney Frahm with two each.

Weeping Water did not report stats.

Weeping Water (11-8) 8;3;1;5 – 17

Elmwood-Murdock (15-4) 6;19;17;14 – 56

Papio South 68, Omaha Westview 33

The Titans bounced back with a dominant win over Westview.

No stats were reported.

Omaha Westview (6-10) 10;8;6;9 – 33

Papio South (8-9) 20;20;11;17 – 68

Platteview 60, Ralston 14

The Trojans ended a three-game losing streak with dominant defense and a huge first half on offense.

Three Trojans were in double-digit scoring: Lilly Stobbe (15), Emily Wiebelhaus (13) and Baylee Tex (11).

Platteview (9-10) 21;26;7;6 – 60

Ralston (1-18) 2;6;3;3 – 14

Omaha Skutt Catholic 74, Omaha Gross 13

Held scoreless in the first and third quarters, the Cougars were hapless against the Class B No. 1 Skyhawks.

Gross did not report stats.

Gross (4-15) 0;9;0;4 – 13

Skutt (20-1) 27;19;16;12 – 74

Friday 3

Bellevue East 62, Omaha North 19

The Chieftains held the Vikings scoreless in the first quarter and dominated the rest of the way.

Bellevue East (14-3) 17;19;18;8 – 62

Omaha North (6-11) 0;5;6;8 – 19

Bellevue West 54, Omaha Marian 49

The Thunderbirds were tested by the Crusaders, and needed a 23-point fourth-quarter to come back from a four-point deficit heading into the final frame. Naomi White poured in 26 points and added 11 rebounds for a double-double.

Kenzie Melcher nearly had a double-double as well with 12 rebounds and eight points. Ahnica Russell-Brown scored 16 and dished out five assists.

Marian (8-10) 9;12;14;14 – 49

Bellevue West (17-2) 8;11;12;23 – 54

Millard West 54, Papillion-La Vista 30

The Monarchs struggled to get their offense going in a loss to the Wildcats, vaulted by a dominant third quarter.

Mia Slizinski and Brooklyn Holloway both scored eight points for Papio, and Holloway added a team-high seven rebounds.

Papio (10-9) 9;7;4;10 – 30

Millard West (12-6) 13;8;23;10 – 54

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 51, Louisville 28

The Lions weren’t able to get their offense going in a loss to the Raiders.

Louisville did not report stats.

Louisville (4-16) 7;3;3;15 – 28

LVSS (7-12) 12;16;9;14 – 51

Arlington 46, Conestoga 38

Sophia Ackerman and Ali Gansemer combined for 24 points for the Cougars, but a big fourth quarter by the Eagles sunk Conestoga.

Conestoga (8-12) 9;7;11;11 – 38

Arlington (11-8) 11;5;11;19 – 46

Plattsmouth 44, Concordia 41

The Blue Devils held on for a close win over the Mustangs. Sophomores Averi Winters and Stella Campin combined for 18 points – Winters finishing with a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds – while Ashleigh Widick added 20 rebounds and six points.

Plattsmouth (7-12) 9;16;9;10 – 44

Concordia (3-16) 10;11;7;13 – 41

Saturday 4

Bellevue East 66, Omaha Benson 44

No stats were reported as the Chieftains (15-3) picked up a win over the Bunnies (10-7).

Bellevue West 50, Lincoln Pius X 34

Defense was the name of the game for the T-Birds as they held the Thunderbolts to just two second-quarter points (seven in the first half) in a top-10 win. White once again led the way with 25 points, five rebounds and five steals, while Melcher and Zhyael Dotzler combined for 10 points and 17 rebounds.

Lincoln Pius X (15-4) 5;2;10;17 – 34

Bellevue West (18-2) 20;10;12;8 – 50

Omaha Gross 55, Nebraska City 25

The Cougars (5-15) bounced back from a pair of losses with a dominant win over the Pioneers.

Gross did not report stats.

Platteview 58, Hastings 49

Baylee Tex (23 points) led the Trojans back to .500 (10-10), and Emily Wiebelhaus and Lilly Stobbe combined for 26.

Boys

Tuesday Jan. 31

Papillion-La Vista 82, Omaha Northwest 36

The Monarchs dominated in the middle quarters, as Chase Williams (19 points) and Brock Rahl (16) led the offense to a big second quarter. Williams added eight boards and Rahl dished out six assists.

Trey Richardson and Eric Ingwerson combined for 25 points in the dominant win.

Papillion-La Vista (7-12) 20;32;21;9 – 82

Omaha Northwest (2-15) 14;10;8;4 – 36

Omaha Central 58, Papio South 50

Three-game winning streak for the Titans was snapped by the Eagles, as Bryson Bahl’s double-double (25 points, 11 rebounds) wasn’t enough to overcome a big fourth quarter by Central.

Papio South (10-6) 14;10;17;9 – 50

Omaha Central (11-6) 17;14;9;18 – 58

Conestoga 62, Raymond Central 41

The Cougars ran ahead with a big second quarter to break a two-game skid.

No stats were reported.

Raymond Central (2-16) 11;5;12;13 – 41

Conestoga (9-8) 14;17;17;14 – 62

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Palmyra 45

The Knights made it back-to-back wins over the Panthers with strong play in the middle quarters of the game.

No E-M stats were reported.

E-M (11-6) 11;14;19;9 – 52

Palmyra (8-11) 13;9;11;12 – 45

Plattsmouth 50, Nebraska City 36

A big second half helped the Blue Devils respond from a slow start. Gage Olsen led the way with 22 points and six rebounds, and Drew Iverson added 11 and seven. Kevin Sohl picked up four of Plattsmouth’s 10 team steals.

Nebraska City (0-17) 15;9;8;4 – 36

Plattsmouth (5-12) 8;8;17;17 – 50

Yutan 31, Louisville 27

The Lions dropped their ninth game in their last 10, losing to the Chieftains in a defensive battle.

No stats were reported.

Yutan (10-8) 8;12;4;7 – 31

Louisville (5-13) 11;6;5;5 – 27

Freeman 71, Weeping Water 21

The Indians were no match for the C2 No. 1 Falcons, trailing by 23 after the first quarter and 49-6 at halftime.

No stats were reported.

Weeping Water (2-13) 2;6;4;9 – 21

Freeman (18-1) 25;24;10;12 – 71

Gretna 57, Omaha Bryan 39

The Dragons shut down the Bears offense in the first half, though A’mare Bynum finished with 16 points and Amir Martin added 10. Gretna did not report stats.

Omaha Bryan (9-7) 6;7;15;11 – 39

Gretna (14-2) 17;10;15;15 – 57

Mt. Michael 52, Omaha Gross 50

The Cougars’ (no stats reported) late comeback attempt came up short in a narrow defeat to the Knights, who were led by Kyle Oldehoeft with 17 points.

Mt. Michael (11-7) 16;14;9;13 – 52

Omaha Gross (7-9) 10;12;7;21 – 50

Thursday 2

Papio South 56, Omaha Westview 40

In flux in the first half, the Titans held the Wolverines to just one point in the third quarter. Leading scorer was once again Bryson Bahl with 21 points – just missing a double-double with nine rebounds – and Reece Kircher added 13 points. Andrew Peterson also had a line of nine points, five rebounds and six assists.

Westview (5-14) 16;14;1;9 – 40

Papio South (10-7) 14;12;12;18 – 56

Ralston 56, Platteview 55

The Trojans were stunned by the under-.500 Rams, who pulled ahead by five at halftime, for their second straight loss.

Connor Millikan put up 27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Trey Moseman added 15 points.

Platteview (15-4) 13;8;12;22 – 55

Ralston (8-10) 13;13;13;17 – 56

Friday 3

Omaha North 71, Bellevue East 52

The Vikings broke away from the Chieftains with a big second half.

Bellevue East did not report stats.

Bellevue East (7-11) 16;10;10;16 – 52

Omaha North (8-9) 17;11;17;26 – 71

Palmyra 82, Weeping Water 39

The Panthers established a comfortable lead in the first half, and ran away in the second.

The Indians did not report stats.

Weeping Water (2-14) 10;11;13;5 – 39

Palmyra (10-11) 20;22;16;24 – 82

Millard West 69, Papillion-La Vista 51

After falling behind in the first half, the Monarchs – led by 30 points from Chase Williams – were able to keep it within single digits for the most part until the fourth quarter, when the Wildcats pulled away.

Papio (7-13) 13;10;16;12 – 51

Millard West (7-12) 18;14;16;21 – 69

Louisville 42, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 34

The Lions (6-13) broke a three-game losing streak with the win over the Raiders (6-12).

No stats were reported.

Conestoga 47, Arlington 22

Lockdown defense led the Cougars to a comfortable win.

No stats were reported.

Conestoga (10-8) 15;11;15;6 – 47

Arlington (4-14) 4;7;6;5 – 22

Concordia 57, Plattsmouth 23

The Blue Devils struggled to get the offense going in a loss to the C1 No. 5 Mustangs.

T.J. Fitzpatrick had six points, four rebounds and three steals, while Drew Iverson added seven points.

Plattsmouth (5-13) 2;10;4;7 – 23

Concordia (17-2) 9;20;14;14 – 57

Saturday 4

Omaha Benson 59, Bellevue East 58

The Chieftains narrowly fell to the Bunnies in a close game from start to finish.

No stats were reported.

Benson (6-11) 13;16;13;17 – 59

Bellevue East (7-12) 18;12;11;17 – 58

Omaha Gross 75, Louisville 35

The Cougars dominated from the start with a 20-6 first quarter.

No stats were reported.

Omaha Gross (8-9) 20;22;19;14 – 75

Louisville (6-14) 6;12;8;9 – 35

Platteview 34, Hastings 31

The Trojans (15-4) broke a two-game skid with a close win over the 8-10 Tigers.

Alex Draper led with 14 points and three assists, and Trey Moseman added eight and three.

The Omaha World-Herald's Stu Pospisil contributed to this report.