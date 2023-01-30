PREP BASKETBALL: Cougars upset defending Class B champions, Millikan sets scoring record

Girls

Monday 23

Platteview girls 60, Plattsmouth 40

The Trojans (8-7) began play in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament with a comfortable win over the Blue Devils (4-11), who were led by Jolie Dix with 12 points.

Tuesday 24

Millard North 73, Bellevue East 58

Chieftains’ four-game winning streak was snapped as the Mustangs got 48 points combined from Kayla Preston and Ellie Mccarville. Mya Skoff led Bellevue East with 22 points, and Rylee McLucas added 13 points and six rebounds.

Millard North (14-1) 12;19;24;18 – 73

Bellevue East (11-3) 10;11;12;25 – 58

Bellevue West 64, Omaha Central 60

The Thunderbirds held on for a close win, their third straight, Ahnica Russell-Brown leading the way with 23 points. Kenzie Melcher, Naomi White and Dani Coyer were all in double figures, combining for 36 points, and White had a double-double with 10 rebounds, Coyer coming one board shy.

Bellevue West (15-2) 17;19;11;17 – 64

Omaha Central (11-6) 13;13;17;17 – 60

Millard West 62, Gretna 54

16 points each for the Gessert twins, Norah and Neleigh, was too much for the Dragons – with four players scoring at least eight – in their third-straight defeat.

Gretna (6-7) 14;12;15;13 – 54

Millard West (8-6) 14;18;13;17 – 62

Thursday 26

Wahoo 51, Platteview 36

The Trojans were held to just 12 points in the middle quarters of the game as the Warriors advanced in the Trailblazer Conference tournament.

Platteview (8-8) 14;4;8;10 – 36

Wahoo (14-3) 12;11;12;16 – 51

Friday 27

Omaha Gross 34, Roncalli 29

The Cougars notched their second straight win with a 12-0 first quarter run to jump ahead early.

Roncalli (3-11) 5;7;2;15 – 29

Omaha Gross (4-13) 12;9;3;10 – 34

Gretna 67, Omaha Northwest 27

On senior night, the Dragons were led by Avery Swanson and junior Brooke Roose with 12 points each, while Aidan Pohlmann added 11.

Omaha Northwest (2-14) 6;5;10;6 – 27

Gretna (7-8) 21;19;19;8 – 67

Papillion-La Vista 43, Omaha South 33

21 points from Rease Murtaugh vaulted the Monarchs to a win over the Packers.

Omaha South (5-9) 12;5;6;10 – 33

Papillion-La Vista (9-7) 16;7;8;12 – 43

Papio South 75, Omaha Buena Vista 27

Titans (7-7) cruised to a dominant victory over the winless Bison.

Saturday 28

Bellevue East 54, Columbus 25

The Chieftains clamped the Discoverers’ offense in the first quarter and cruised to a bounce-back win from their loss to Millard North.

Columbus (6-11) 4;12;7;2 – 25

Bellevue East (12-3) 17;8;21;8 – 54

Lincoln Southwest 50, Gretna 43

The Dragons couldn’t bounce back after giving up 20 in the first quarter. Brooke Rose led the way with 13 points.

Gretna (7-9) 9;10;10;14 – 43

Lincoln Southwest (7-8) 20;6;9;15 – 50

Millard North 75, Papillion-La Vista 45

The Monarchs couldn’t overcome a Mustangs offense that had 14 different players on the scoresheet. Murtaugh scored 18.

Papillion-La Vista (9-8) 2;16;9;18 – 45

Millard North (16-1) 19;18;24;14 – 75

Omaha Westside 52, Papio South 47

Titans couldn’t slow down Sydney Hagen (18 points) as the Warriors put together a big second half to pull out a road win.

Westside (5-11) 10;8;17;17 – 52

Papio South (7-8) 12;16;7;12 – 47

Beatrice 46, Platteview 33

Emily Wiebelhaus’ 13 points weren’t enough as the Trojans (8-9) fell in the Trailblazer consolation round.

Boys

Tuesday 24

Bellevue West 69, Omaha Central 44

The No. 1 Thunderbirds ran ahead with a strong first half, and Jaden Jackson led the way with 18 points. Robby Garcia added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Bellevue West (16-0) 21;16;15;17 – 69

Omaha Central (9-6) 9;8;8;19 – 44

Gretna 53, Millard West 43

Ty Smolinksi and Landon Pokorski both scored 12 points as the No. 3 Dragons dominated the second quarter to pull comfortably ahead.

Gretna (12-2) 11;20;15;7 – 53

Millard West (4-11) 11;6;11;15 – 43

Platteview 85, Nebraska City 57

Trojans opened Trailblazer Conference Tournament play with a dominant, well-rounded win over the Pioneers.

Connor Millikan scored 25 and put up six rebounds, four assists and seven steals, while Alex Draper and Trey Moseman both had 17 points each. Ezra Stewart dished out five assists and grabbed five rebounds to go with his 14 points.

Nebraska City (0-15) 14;11;17;15 – 57

Platteview (14-2) 17;27;33;8 – 85

Thursday 26

Platteview 47, Beatrice 46 (2OT)

For the second time in three games this season, Orangemen-Trojans went down to the wire. A big fourth quarter by Beatrice sent the game into overtime, and the game ended in a steal by Connor Millikan on the Orangemen’s final possession.

In the win, Millikan (31 points) also surpassed Bob Siegel’s (Faibury, 1973) all time Class B scoring record with 2,362 points.

Beatrice (8-6) 8;9;6;16;5;2 – 46

Platteview (15-2) 12;8;10;9;5;3 – 47

Friday 27

Omaha Gross 50, Roncalli 47

The Cougars upset last year’s Class B state champion with a lock-down second quarter, when they held the Crimson Pride to just six points. Gross was able to see out a late rally and earned a big victory.

Roncalli (10-6) 12;6;12;17 – 47

Omaha Gross (7-8) 12;11;14;13 – 50

Gretna 79, Omaha Northwest 35

On their senior night, Kellen Burns and Jeff Rozelle combined for 21 points as the Dragons cruised with an explosive 52-point first half.

Omaha Northwest (2-14) 9;11;8;7 – 35

Gretna (13-2) 27;25;16;11 – 79

Papillion-La Vista 66, Omaha South 49

The Monarchs shut down the Packers in the third quarter and were led by 33 points combined from Chase Williams and Brock Rahl – who finished with a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds).

Omaha South (2-12) 16;14;5;14 – 49

Papillion-La Vista (6-11) 11;11;22;22 – 66

Papio South 86, Omaha Buena Vista 10

In one of the most lopsided scores of the season, the game was over at halftime (or even after the first quarter) as Grant Beckenhauer and Bryson Bahl scored 13 points each and Ty Jelinek added 12.

Papio South (8-6) 25;22;17;22 – 86

Buena Vista (0-17) 3;3;2;2 – 10

Saturday 28

Bellevue East 66, Columbus 47

Eli Robinson poured in 24 points on 9-13 shooting, and fellow senior Ryan Lenear added a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a comfortable win for the Chieftains.

Columbia (5-10) 10;12;15;10 – 47

Bellevue East (7-10) 22;19;5;20 – 66

Omaha Bryan 52, Grand Island 42

Following their big win over Omaha North, the Bears were able to get a tough win on the road against the Islanders. Trailing by three at the half, Bryan rallied with a big third quarter. Mat Tut led with 13 points, while A’mare Bynum and Amir Martin scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Bryan (9-6) 13;8;14;17 – 52

Grand Island (3-13) 16;8;6;12 – 42

Millard North 69, Papillion-La Vista 42

Held to just four points in the third quarter, the Monarchs fell too far behind to have a real shot in the fourth.

Papillion-La Vista (6-12) 15;10;4;13 – 42

Millard North (15-3) 14;19;19;17 – 69

Papio South 52, Westside 43

The Titans continued their recent surge with a win over the sinking Warriors (three losses in last four games) as Maal Jal put up 17 points.

Westside (11-5) 17;6;12;8 – 43

Papio South (9-6) 13;17;10;12 – 52

Wahoo 65, Platteview 48

The Trojans couldn’t slow down Warriors junior Marcus Glock (23 points) in the Trailblazer Conference final as they dropped just their third game this season. Connor Millikan had 18 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

Platteview (15-3) 10;14;7;14 – 45

Wahoo (15-1) 15;11;17;22 – 65