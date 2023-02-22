Elmwood-Murdock advanced to the Subdistrict C2-2 final at the expense of Bellevue Cornerstone, whose season came to an end with a 67-32 loss on Tuesday night.

The first quarter was competitive and close, with the Cougars mostly matching the Knights as five players etched their name on the scoresheet.

Midway through the second quarter, the visitors were still within five, but E-M senior Henry Coleman finished with 10 points in the first half and was joined by fellow senior Nate Rust and junior Riley Wilson, who combined for 13.

“We knew it was gonna be tough. We had played them two weeks ago and Rust went off for 21 points. And so we were just trying to keep him limited and we did a pretty good job for the first half, but not so much (in the second),” Cornerstone head coach Brett Dotzler said.

Still within a dozen at halftime, the Cougars were unable to handle the Knights’ advance in the second half. Coleman finished with 18 as E-M ran away with a 67-32 win.

The Cougars were able to improve from 11-9 to 14-7 this year, which Dotzler said was a credit to their seniors – Logan Baardson, Kyle Greve and Justin Sherman.

“We had guys show up in the summer, which really helps. We got better at our skills, and that's what it takes, so we got to continue to do that. We had three really good seniors and just really appreciate all the hard work that they did for us throughout their four years.”

Cornerstone (14-7) 15;6;6;5 – 32

Elmwood-Murdock (17-7) 20;13;15;19 – 67

Other Tuesday finals

Pawnee City 73, Weeping Water 48

Weeping Water's season came to a tough close as a big first half by Pawnee City put the other Indians up by 20 at the half.

WW did not report stats.

Weeping Water (3-19) 10;8;13;17 -- 48

Pawnee City (13-9) 19;19;23;12 -- 73

Concordia 57, Conestoga 48

The Cougars started strong against the C1 No. 4 Mustangs, leading by five after the first and three at halftime. But Conestoga couldn't withstand the Mustangs second-half rally, and their season ends in the Subdistrict C1-3 semifinals.

No stats were reported.

Conestoga (14-11) 14;18;9;7 -- 48

Concordia (21-3) 9;20;12;16 -- 57

Girls

Waverly 71, Plattsmouth 29

After winning 47-34 over Nebraska City on Monday, the Blue Devils suffered a heavy defeat at Waverly.

The Vikings dominated from the start and ran away with a comfortable win. The Blue Devils' season ends in the B-2 Subdistrict.

Plattsmouth (8-16) 8;5;9;7 -- 29

Waverly (16-7) 20;18;21;12 -- 71

Monday 20

C1-3 First Round

Conestoga 63, Louisville 37

In a rematch of a 48-46 win for the Cougars in the season opener, the Lions were outmatched as their season came to a close in the first round of the subdistrict.