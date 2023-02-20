Both Elmwood-Murdock and Platteview girls basketball teams won their subdistrict finals to advance to the district finals this week.

Elmwood-Murdock 51, Weeping Water 33

In spite of the winter storm that caused Platteview’s game to get pushed back a day, the Knights went ahead with their Subdistrict D1-2 final against the Indians on Thursday.

Tied after the first quarter, E-M was able to pull ahead by five at halftime, but Weeping Water wasn’t going away.

Trailing by just four going into the fourth quarter, the Indians were unable to keep the offense going, and the Knights shut them down to just two points in the final period.

Running away with the win late, Tatum Backemeyer poured in 23 points and added a pair of steals and assists. Jordan Vogler nearly had a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds in the win. Weeping Water did not report stats.

The Knights advance to the district final, with a chance to make the state tournament again – lost 47-46 to Cedar Catholic in the quarterfinals – as they host Sterling (17-6) on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

Weeping Water (12-12) 10;9;12;2 – 33

Elmwood-Murdock (20-5) 10;14;11;16 – 51

Platteview 48, Ashland-Greenwood 40

The Trojans pulled ahead to a six-point lead after the first quarter in Friday’s Subdistrict C1-2 final and held off the Bluejays to advance.

Lilly Stobbe led the way with 18 points to follow Tuesday’s 19-point performance (see DEFENSE). Emily Wiebelhaus added 11, while Baylee Tex, Kate Roseland and Chloe Wilen combined for 16.

Platteview advances to Friday’s C1-6 District Final on the road against Malcolm (20-5) at 6 p.m. The Trojans lost the previous match-up 49-27 at the Clippers on Dec. 10.

Ashland-Greenwood (12-12) 7;8;8;17 -- 40

Platteview (13-10) 13;10;8;17 -- 48

Monday 13

Girls

Palmyra 45, Louisville 33

The Lions (4-19) season came to an end with a loss to the Panthers (10-12) in the Subdistrict C2-2 tournament.

No box score was reported.

Boys

Conestoga 49, Brownell-Talbot 38

The Cougars bounced back from a pair of losses with a road win.

Conestoga did not report stats.

Cornerstone 69, Weeping Water 51

Cougars picked up a comfortable win over the Indians.

Box score was not reported.

Tuesday 14

Girls

Bellevue East 70, Omaha South 28

Chieftains (18-3) cruised to a dominant win over the Packers (6-14) as Kara Stricklin led with 18 points.

Bellevue East (18-3) 15;26;13;16 – 70

Omaha South (6-14) 6;2;9;11 – 28

Lincoln Lutheran 59, Cornerstone Christian 20

Gretna 51, Omaha Burke 26

No box score was reported.

D1-2 Subdistrict Tournament semifinals

Elmwood-Murdock 55, Cedar Bluffs (6-17) 4

Tatum Backemeyer led with 14 points, while Jordan Vogler and Brooke Goudie scored 10 points each and combined for 16 rebounds.

Cedar Bluffs (6-17) 2;0;2;0 – 4

E-M (19-5) 15;2011;9 – 55

Weeping Water 39, East Butler 27

The Indians advanced to the Subdistrict semifinals with a big fourth quarter.

Weeping Water did not report stats.

Weeping Water (12-11) 8;7;915 – 39

East Butler (7-15) 7;9;6;5 – 27

Boys

Omaha South 75, Bellevue East 71

Jacobi Adams and Ryan Lenear combined for 43 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Chieftains fell short. Adams posted a double-double with 10 rebounds, and Eli Robinson added 15.

No box score was reported.

Gretna 63, Omaha Burke 38

No box score was reported.

Neb City (0-21) @ Omaha Gross (9-11) – Missing score

Omaha Bryan 82, Omaha Northwest 62

A’mare Bynum put up a massive double-double (28 points, 17 rebounds), as did Mat Tut (24 points, 11 rebounds). Rylan Rodriguez was also in double figures on the boards with 12.

Omaha NW (3-18) 18;16;14;14 – 62

Omaha Bryan (12-8) 19;17;27;19 – 82

Thursday 16

Girls

Bellevue East 79, Elkhorn South 46

The Chieftains were led by Mya Skoff – 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds – and had four other players score in double figures in a dominant win.

Bellevue East (18-3) 16;26;21;16 – 79

Elkhorn South (6-16) 13;10;6;17 – 46

Boys

Elkhorn South 75, Bellevue East 40

The Chieftains were held to just 11 first-half points in a big road defeat.

Bellevue East (7-14) 3;8;13;16 – 40

Elkhorn South (14-6) 18;22;15;20 – 75

Friday 17

Girls

Columbus 51, Papillion-La Vista 37

16 points from Rease Murtaugh weren’t enough to overcome a slow start for the Monarchs in a road loss.

Papillion-La Vista (11-11) 3;10;14;10 – 37

Columbus (7-14) 15;13;10;13 – 51

Lincoln East 46, Papillion-La Vista South 40

The Titans struggled in the third quarter on offense, and couldn’t come all the way back down the stretch.

Lincoln East (17-4) 11;7;15;13 – 46

Papillion-LaVista South (9-12) 10;10;2;18 – 40

Boys

Platteview 49, Crete 48

Connor Millikan contributed 20 points, six rebounds and five assists as the Trojans put together a strong defensive fourth quarter to come back for a big win over a tough Cardinals squad.

Crete (17-5) 10;20;14;4 – 48

Platteview (18-4) 20;14;3;12 – 49

Papillion-La Vista 62, Columbus 57

The Monarchs closed the regular season with a road win over the Discoverers.

Papillion-LaVista (9-14) 17;618;21 – 62

Columbus (5-16) 12;9;19;17 – 57

Elmwood-Murdock 50, Louisville 42

The Knights closed the regular season with a win over the Lions. Louisville takes on Conestoga (13-10) in the C1-3 Subdistrict first round Monday night, with the winner facing Omaha Concordia (20-3) on Tuesday (both after The Times’ print deadline).

Louisville (7-16) 10;13;6;13 – 42

Elmwood-Murdock (16-7) 10;14;14;12 – 50

Omaha Gross 56, Plattsmouth 40

Gage Olsen poured in 17 points for the Blue Devils, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a strong start and late push by the Cougars.

Plattsmouth (7-15) 5;10;13;12 – 40

Omaha Gross Catholic (10-10) 10;12;12;22 – 56

Omaha Bryan 82, Omaha Buena Vista 35

16 points each from Elijah Mccullough and A’mare Bynum led the Bears to a dominant win in their final home game.

Buena Vista (1-22) 3;14;8;10 – 35

Bryan (13-8) 20;24;25;13 – 82

Diller-Odell 48, Weeping Water 38

No box score reported.

Saturday 18

Girls

Bellevue West 60, Omaha Westside 52

The Thunderbirds bounced back from a 74-62 home defeat to Millard North (see PATTERSON) to wrap the regular season. Naomi White led with 18 points, while Kenzie Melcher and Ahnica Russell-Brown combined for 22. White added eight rebounds.

Bellevue West (20-4) 23;14;7;16 – 60

Omaha Westside (7-15) 15;16;10;11 – 52

Millard South 75, Bellevue East 64

The Chieftains (19-4) were on the wrong side of the 100th win for the Patriots’ core of seniors (Mya Babbitt, Lexi Finkenbiner, Julianna Jones, Khloe Lemon, Cora Olsen) in a top-five match-up. No box score was reported.

Papillion-La Vista South 57, Omaha South 29

The Titans cruised past the Packers as they recognized Taylor Mauch and Clare Ullery on senior day.

Omaha South (6-14) 3;8;5;13 – 29

Papillion-LaVista South (10-12) 10;16;12;19 – 57

Boys

Millard South 71, Bellevue East 29

Chieftains were shut down on offense in a tough home loss.

Millard South (8-14) 20;21;17;13 – 71

Bellevue East (7-16) 9;7;5;8 – 29

Bellevue West 80, Omaha Westside 78 (OT)

Jaden Jackson’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in overtime rescued Bellevue West from its first loss of the season.

The 24-0 Thunderbirds, ranked first in Nebraska by The World-Herald and 22nd nationally by MaxPreps, won 80-78 at No. 6 Omaha Westside.

Kevin Stubblefield’s basket with 44 seconds left gave the host Warriors their final lead at 78-77.

Bellevue West (24-0) 15;19;19;20;7 – 80

Omaha Westside (16-7) 13;16;23;21;5– 78

Gretna 78, Lincoln Southwest 64

Alex Wilcoxson had a season-high 28 points, Landon Pokorski 23 and Alec Wilkins 11 for the No. 4 Dragons.

Gretna (18-3) 19;21;15;22 – 78

Lincoln Southwest (14-9) 15;11;21;17 – 64

Norris 56, Omaha Bryan 49

Amir Martin scored 15 points for the Bears, but the effort fell short in the regular season finale.

Norris (14-9) 22;12;7;15 – 56

Omaha Bryan (13-9) 7;11;12;19 – 4