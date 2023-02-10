In her last game in the annual battle of Bellevue, East's Mya Skoff led the host Chieftains to victory.

​The senior guard scored 30 points -- 23 in the first half -- to lift Class A No. 5 Bellevue East to a 65-51 victory. The Chieftains moved to 17-3 while Class A No. 2 Bellevue West fell to 18-3.

Skoff scored 10 in the first quarter and 13 in the second to stake Bellevue East to a 35-18 halftime lead. She added seven more points in the second half as the Thunderbirds were unable to whittle the deficit below double digits.

"My teammates did a great job of passing me the ball in that first half," Skoff said. "Bellevue West guarded me differently in the second half."

The Chieftains stepped it up defensively against the Thunderbirds' top two scorers, Naomi White and Ahnica Russell-Brown. White finished with 11 and Russell-Brown had six.

Junior Kenzie Melcher picked up the scoring slack with 28 points for Bellevue West but it wasn't enough to deny the Chieftains.

"This game always gets off to a little bit of a rocky start because of the atmosphere," Bellevue East coach Brittany Wilson said. "But Mya played well and we did a pretty good job against their top two scorers."

The game was close until the Chieftains went on a 13-0, first-half run. That turned an 11-10 Bellevue West lead into a 23-11 Bellevue East advantage.

Kara Stricklin chipped in 15 points for the Chieftains while Rylee McLucas pulled down eight rebounds.

Dani Coyer had nine rebounds for the Thunderbirds.

Bellevue West (18-3) ... 11;7;18;15--51

Bellevue East (17-3) ... 19;16;17;13--65

BW: Ahnica Russell-Brown 6, Faith Elmore 4, Kenzie Melcher 28, Naomi White 11, Danielle Coyer 2.

BE: Kara Stricklin 15, Jayla Wilson 5, Rylee McLucas 3, Bra'Ni Jackson 6, Mackenzie Reimer 3, Mya Skoff 30, Mae Mae Gilmore 3.

Bellevue West boys 74, East 33

The Thunderbirds went a big 31-10 run after the game was tied at six early.

Creighton commit Josiah Dotzler led with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals as the T-Birds cruised.

Four players brought down four rebounds for West, and the Chieftains did not report stats.

Bellevue West (21-0) 24;25;15;10 -- 74

Bellevue East (7-13) 10;6;4;13 -- 33

The Times' Peter Burtnett contributed to this report.