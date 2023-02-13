Monday 6

Girls

Conestoga 52, Plattsmouth 39

No stats were reported.

Conestoga (9-12) 13;5;14;20 – 52

Plattsmouth (7-13) 11;13;5;10 – 39

Boys

Plattsmouth 50, Conestoga 40

Gage Olsen had 14 points, seven rebounds, and three each of assists and steals as the Blue Devils got back on track with a win over the Cougars. T.J. Fitzpatrick led Plattsmouth with 18 points. Conestoga did not report stats.

Conestoga (10-9) 8;15;9;8 – 40

Plattsmouth (6-13) 16;7;12;15 – 50

Tuesday 7

Girls

Omaha Gross 62, Concordia 58

Recognizing Project Adam – training students and staff how to respond to an event of cardiac arrest and become a “heart safe school” after the death of a Wisconsin student by that name – at halftime, the Cougars were able to notch their second straight win on a night that was bigger than basketball at Concordia, pulling away with a big fourth quarter.

No player stats were reported.

Gross (6-15) 15;14;21;12 – 62

Concordia (3-18) 14;15;22;7 – 58

Gretna 48, Papillion-La Vista 44

Mia Slizinski and Rease Murtaugh scored 13 points each, but a big fourth quarter vaulted the Dragons past the Monarchs. Gretna did not report stats.

Gretna (9-10) 11;10;9;18 – 48

Papio (10-10) 12;5;15;12 – 44

Lincoln 64, Papio South 31

Offense went missing for the Titans in the second half of a big loss to Class A No. 3 Links.

No player stats were reported.

Lincoln (18-1) 17;18;15;14 – 64

Papio South (8-10) 14;10;0;7 – 31

Elmwood-Murdock 52, Johnson County Central 28

The Knights bounced back from a heart-breaking loss at the buzzer of the ECNC Tournament final with a commanding win.

After a slow start, the Knights won the second half by 20 as Tatum Backemeyer (15 points, two steals), Brooke Goudie (12 points, five steals and three assists) and Laney Frahm (near triple-double: eight points, nine rebounds, seven assists with two steals).

E-M totaled 16 steals in the win.

JCC (5-16) 8;6;10;4 – 28

E-M (16-5) 9;9;20;14 – 52

Raymond Central 53, Louisville 35

The Lions struggled to get the offense going in the first half of their final home game of the season.

No player stats were reported.

Raymond Central (11-9) 5;17;20;11 – 53

Louisville (4-17) 4;9;11;11 – 35

Ashland-Greenwood 41, Conestoga 30

The Cougars fell behind early and couldn’t claw their way back in a home loss to the Bluejays.

No player stats were reported.

A-G (10-11) 13;7;14;7 – 41

Conestoga (9-13) 8;6;5;11 – 30

Arlington 62, Plattsmouth 37

The Blue Devils suffered a home defeat at the hands of the Eagles, who pulled away after the teams were tied heading into the second quarter.

No players stats were reported.

Arlington (12-8) 13;17;15;17 – 62

Plattsmouth (7-14) 13;10;8;6 – 37

Lincoln Christian 60, Weeping Water 23

Offense was hard to come by for the Indians in a big home defeat to C1 No. 4 Crusaders on Tuesday night.

No player stats were reported.

Lincoln Christian (19-2) 20;17;13;10 – 60

Weeping Water (11-10) 5;5;10;3 – 23

Boys

Gretna 62, Papillion-La Vista 46

The Dragons surged ahead with a big first quarter and held off the Monarchs in a comfortable win.

No player stats were reported.

Gretna (16-2) 20;11;11;20 – 62

Papio (7-14) 9;813;16 – 46

Papio South 60, Lincoln 52

Reece Kircher put up 24 points to lead the Titans to a win over the Links. Bryson Bahl added 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks in the win.

Lincoln (13-7) 17;4;13;18 – 52

Papio South (11-7) 23;2;15;20 – 60

Bellevue West 75, Lincoln Southeast 57

It wasn’t easy, but the top-ranked Thunderbirds were able to remain undefeated with their 20th win of the season.

Leading by just nine heading into the fourth quarter after a slow start in the first quarter – just the second time they’ve trailed after the opening period this year – the T-Birds rallied as Josiah Dotzler (23 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals) and Jaden Jackson (21 points, eight rebounds, four assists) led the way. Robby Garcia added 15 points and five boards.

Bellevue West (20-0) 13;26;12;24 – 75

Lincoln Southeast (12-8) 17;5;20;15 – 57

Louisville 42, Raymond Central 36

The Lions dominated the second quarter, shutting out the Mustangs, and held on for a close win.

No player stats were reported.

Raymond Central (3-17) 13;0;7;16 – 36

Louisville (7-14) 8;10;14;10 – 42

Arlington 44, Plattsmouth 42

A game-winning three with 1:01 left by the Eagles sunk the Blue Devils in their final home game of the regular season.

Drew Iverson and Gage Olsen scored 14 points each – Iverson adding five steals and Olsen five assists – while fellow junior Liam Lasure put up 10 points, five rebounds and four blocks.

Arlington (4-15) 13;12;9;8 – 44

Plattsmouth (7-13) 14;14;10;6 – 42

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Johnson County Central 44

The Knights won a defensive battle with a strong start to the second half, and held off a Thunderbirds rally.

No player stats were reported.

JCC (11-10) 3;15;11;15 – 44

E-M (13-7) 8;10;19;12 – 49

Douglas County West 77, Conestoga 62

The Falcons offense was too much for the Cougars to slow down, and a big first quarter proved to be decisive as the visitors dropped back down to .500.

Conestoga did not report stats.

Conestoga (10-10) 10;20;14;18 – 62

DC West (15-6) 26;13;18;20 – 77

Shelby-Rising City 59, Weeping Water 36

No box score was reported.

Thursday 9

Girls

Platteview 70, Douglas County West 34

Baylee Tex and Lilly Stobbe went off for 24 points each, and Emily Wiebelhaus added 14 in the Trojans’ final home regular season game ahead of hosting Conestoga in Subdistricts on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

No box score was reported.

Elmwood-Murdock 59, Mead 14

Holding the Raiders scoreless in both the second and fourth quarters, the Knights cruised to a dominant win. Laney Frahm, Annie and Tatum Backemeyer, and Jordan Vogler each scored in double digits. Vogler pulled down eight rebounds to match Brooke Goudie.

Mead (2-19) 8;0;6;0 – 14

E-M (17-5) 26;14;11;8 – 59

Sacred Heart 56, Weeping Water 37

Class D2 No. 1 Irish swept aside the Indians in the first half.

No player stats were reported.

Weeping Water (11-11) 11;4;8;14 – 37

Sacred Heart (20-3) 19;8;11;18 – 56

Wahoo 64, Plattsmouth 19

The Warriors shut down the Blue Devils in the first quarter and cruised to a dominant win.

No player stats were reported.

Plattsmouth (7-15) 4;8;2;5 – 19

Wahoo (17-4) 29;11;12;12 – 64

Boys

Platteview 73, Douglas County West 60

Connor Millikan put up a big double-double (26 points, 17 rebounds, six assists) and Trey Moseman added 25 points in a big win over a C1 top-10 opponent after trailing at the half.

Reiman Zebert added 10 points and seven rebounds.

DC West (15-7) 15;15;17;13 – 60

Platteview (17-4) 10;19;24;20 – 73

Elmwood-Murdock 51, Mead 38

The Knights pulled ahead in the first half and held off the Raiders.

Player stats were not reported.

Mead (14-7) 4;8;15;11 – 38

E-M (14-7) 9;11;13;18 – 51

Wahoo 76, Plattsmouth 49

Class C1 No. 1 Warriors were too much for the Blue Devils to handle, jumping out to a 37-16 lead at halftime.

Gage Olsen scored 27 points for Plattsmouth.

Plattsmouth (7-14) 7;9;12;21 – 49

Wahoo (19-1) 20;17;24;15 – 76

Fall City Sacred Heart 58, Weeping Water 24

Box score not reported.

Friday 10

Girls

Bellevue East 65, Bellevue West 51

​The senior guard scored 30 points -- 23 in the first half -- to lift Class A No. 5 Bellevue East to a 65-51 victory. The Chieftains moved to 17-3 while Class A No. 2 Bellevue West fell to 18-3.

Bellevue West (18-3) 11;7;18;15--51

Bellevue East (17-3) 19;16;17;13--65

Millard North 50, Gretna 41

The Dragons scored just two points in the first quarter and weren’t able to fight back in a loss to the No. 4 Mustangs, who had five players score at least five.

Gretna did not report player stats.

Gretna (9-11) 2;13;16;10 – 41

Millard North (18-2) 14;15;9;12 – 50

Papillion-La Vista 77, Omaha Westview 27

The Monarchs celebrated senior night with a dominant performance over the Wolverines. Rease Murtaugh led with 27 points – 6-for-9 from three, 10-16 field goals – and senior Mia Slizinski added 17. Both added seven rebounds, but the team leader was the other senior, Brooklyn Holloway, with 13.

Westview (8-11) 12;4;7;4 – 27

Papillion-La Vista (11-10) 25;19;23;10 – 77

Papio South 70, Omaha Burke 45

The Titans dominated the Bulldogs to get their second win in three. No stats were reported.

Burke (5-14) 8;20;9;8 – 45

Papio South (9-10) 23;18;14;15 – 70

South Sioux City 60, Omaha Gross 42

Cougars’ two-game winning streak was snapped at home by the Cardinals.

South Sioux City (11-11) 19;20;12;9 – 60

Omaha Gross (6-16) 7;13;10;12 – 42

Arlington 63, Louisville 24

The Lions' regular season came to a close with a tenth-straight defeat.

No player stats were reported.

Louisville (4-18) 4;9;9;2 – 24

Arlington (13-8) 18;12;17;16 – 63

Syracuse 41, Conestoga 32

The Cougars fell to the Rockets in the regular season finale at home ahead of a subdistrict C1-2 game at Platteview on Tuesday (after The Times’ print deadline).

Syracuse (10-13) 13;5;13;10 – 41

Conestoga (9-14) 5;9;13;5 – 32

Boys

Bellevue West 74, Bellevue East33

The Thunderbirds went a big 31-10 run after the game was tied at six early.

Creighton commit Josiah Dotzler led with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals as the T-Birds cruised.

Four players brought down four rebounds for West, and the Chieftains did not report stats.

Bellevue West (21-0) 24;25;15;10 -- 74

Bellevue East (7-13) 10;6;4;13 -- 33

Millard North 59, Gretna 58 (OT)

A top-4 matchup was decided by a game-winning three by Mustang Elijah Gaeth with 2.9 seconds left in overtime. Scoring the final five points, Gaeth finished with 17.

For Gretna, two of its three losses have been one-pointers. The first was to Omaha Creighton Prep in the Metro Conference holiday tournament semifinals. Its other loss was the closest win of the season for No. 1 Bellevue West, the Dragons falling 58-47 on Jan. 19.

Gretna (16-2) was within a point of the No. 4 Mustangs (17-3) in the third quarter and again early in the fourth before junior Landon Pokorski put them up two with a free throw. But the visitors never had more than a two-point lead and Millard North scored each time on its ensuing possession.

Pokorski topped the 1,000-point career early in the game and in his junior season. His three-year running mate in the Dragons’ backcourt, Alex Wilcoxson, made five 3s while leading all scorers with 23 points. Pokorski had 14.

Gretna (16-3) 18;0;14;15;11 –58

Millard North (17-3) 11;16;11;9;12 – 59

Papillion-La Vista 60, Omaha Westview 51

Chase Williams (15 points), Eric Ingwerson (13) and Garin Maley (10) all scored in double figures as the Monarchs turned a one-point lead into ten in the third quarter.

Westview (6-15) 9;18;9;15 – 51

Papillion-La Vista (8-14) 15;13;18;14 – 60

Papio South 68, Omaha Burke 32

Bryson Bahl (25 points) and Reece Kircher (17) lit up the scoreboard for the Titans, while Andrew Peterson added a near double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Burke (6-16) 6;6;6;14 – 32

Papio South (12-8) 8;18;26;16 – 68

Conestoga 40, Syracuse 35

The Cougars grabbed a big home win, flipping a one-point deficit into a five-point win in the fourth quarter.

No player stats were reported.

Syracuse (11-11) 16;4;10;5 – 35

Conestoga (11-10) 10;8;11;11 – 40

Omaha Westside 74, Bryan 57

A double-double from Mat Tut (16 points, 13 rebounds) and nearly the same from A’mare Bynum (19 and 8) weren’t enough as a dominant Warriors first quarter sunk the Bears.

Bryan (10-8) 12;12;19;14 – 57

Westside (14-6) 29;13;13;19 – 74

South Sioux City 69, Omaha Gross 67

No box score reported.

Arlington 37, Louisville 27

No box score reported.

Saturday 11

Girls

Elmwood-Murdock 61, Bellevue Cornerstone 20

The Knights cruised past the Cougars to close the regular season. Tatum Backemeyer led the way with 15 points, and was followed closely by Brooke Goudie (14) and Laney Frahm (10), who combined for 10 steals. Jordan Vogler added eight each points and boards.

E-M (18-5) 17;17;14;13 – 61

Cornerstone (15-5) 8;6;4;2 – 20

Millard North 71, Papio South 39

The Titans were no match for the No. 4 Mustangs, who had two players in double figures and five others with at least six points. Papio South did not report stats.

Papio South (9-11) 10;9;12;8 – 39

Millard North (18-2) 14;19;19;19 – 71

Boys

Elmwood-Murdock 64, Bellevue Cornerstone 40

The Knights dominated the first half and cruised to a conference win. No player stats were reported.

E-M (15-7) 17;21;14;12 – 64

Cornerstone (13-6) 5;6;8;21 – 40

Weeping Water 75, College View Academy 18

The Indians put up a huge first quarter and shut down the Eagles offense in a dominant win to break a seven-game losing streak.

College View (3-15) 5;9;3;1 – 18

Weeping Water (3-15) 29;14;20;12 – 75

Millard North 52, Papio South 51

The Titans became the second team in two days to fall by one point to the No. 4 Mustangs, who came back from down seven heading into the final quarter. Bahl and Kircher combined for 36 points, and Bahl added nine rebounds and three assists.

Papio South (12-8) 12;13;18;8 – 51

Millard North (18-3) 12;9;15;16 – 52

Omaha Bryan 53, Benson 44

A big double-double from A’mare Bynum (23 points, 15 rebounds) led the Bears to a second-half comeback win after trailing by one at halftime. Amir Martin (14) and Mat Tut (11) both scored in double figures, and Rylan Rodriguez brought down 19 boards.

Bryan (11-8) 15;10;12;16 – 53

Benson (6-13) 13;13;8;10 – 44

Platteview 54, Grand Island 37

Trey Moseman was spot-on from 3-point range in the third quarter, making three treys, and finished with a game-high 19 points in a 54-37 win for Class B’s No. 4 team (18-4) over Class A’s Grand Island (4-17).

Now No. 2 on the state’s career scoring list, passing Sumner’s Ron Simmons (last year 1964) in the past week, Connor Millikan is playing with a partially torn meniscus in his left knee. Didn’t keep him from his first career triple-double — 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Platteview outscored the Islanders 24-4 in the third quarter for the lead.