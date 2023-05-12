Gretna earned a third-place finish in a competitive Metro Tournament field on Wednesday, May 10 at Benson Champions Club.
The Dragons were led by Jacob Dowd, who carded a 73 to tie for fifth in the conference tournament. Two strokes behind was Beau Petersen (75), and Benny Stock (77) also finished in the top 15. William Barth and Ben Brodin were just off the leaderboard with a 79 each.
Omaha Westside won Metros with a 285, just six strokes ahead of Creighton Prep (291) and 19 ahead of Gretna (304).
From Sarpy County, Papillion-La Vista South (328) placed seventh ahead of Papio (335).