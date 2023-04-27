Gretna earned another top-two finish, trailing only Norris at the Elkhorn Invitational on Wednesday, April 26.

Jacob Dowd and Beau Petersen both medaled for the Dragons, combining to shoot under 160. Dowd shot a 34 on the back-nine to place third, while Petersen earned a seventh-place finish.

William Barth, Benny Stock and Ben Brodin scored 82, 83 and 84, respectively, to complete a well-rounded Gretna finish.

Recently, the Dragons placed fourth at the Beatrice Invite on Monday, April 24, in a field which included winners Creighton Prep, and both Lincoln East and Southeast. Papillion-La Vista and PLV South also competed, placing ninth and 11th in a packed field.

The next day, Gretna defeated Ashland in a nine-hole dual at Tiburon Golf Course 167-183. Nate Weishahn, Calvin Zabloudil, Braylen Muhle, Lane Carson and Ty Cruz got the nod for the varsity team, each shooting 44 or under.