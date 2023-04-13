Bellevue West hosted an invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Thursday.

Conditions were improved from the freezing opening weeks, as temperatures soared into the mid-80s, though winds made conditions challenging for golfers.

Bryce Ripley earned a seventh-place medal for the Thunderbirds, shooting a 77.

Gretna was led by Beau Petersen in fifth (76), and both William Barth and Jacob Dowd tied for tenth (78), to a third-place team finish.

Cole Thompson and Ben Brodin also shot 83 or under as the Dragons earned another top-three finish.

Riley Sine (88), Anthony Carr (92), Matt Anderson (102) and Carson Ames (110) rounded out the T-Birds' scores.

Bellevue East also competed, as Adrian Davis (92) and Lathan Reed (96) finished under 100.