Bellevue West hosted an invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Thursday.
Conditions were improved from the freezing opening weeks, as temperatures soared into the mid-80s, though winds made conditions challenging for golfers.
Bryce Ripley earned a seventh-place medal for the Thunderbirds, shooting a 77.
Gretna was led by Beau Petersen in fifth (76), and both William Barth and Jacob Dowd tied for tenth (78), to a third-place team finish.
Cole Thompson and Ben Brodin also shot 83 or under as the Dragons earned another top-three finish.
Riley Sine (88), Anthony Carr (92), Matt Anderson (102) and Carson Ames (110) rounded out the T-Birds' scores.
Bellevue East also competed, as Adrian Davis (92) and Lathan Reed (96) finished under 100.