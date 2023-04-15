Omaha Bryan fell 3-1 to Millard South in the championship game of the Bears’ home invitational on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The Bears were more on the front foot and controlled more of possession in the opening minutes, but the Patriots had a couple of shots go wide and one caught comfortably by Xavier Morales-Vasquez.

In the rest of the first half, the game was played mainly in the middle third of the field, but opened up somewhat in the final five minutes of the first half. Bryan and Millard South traded chances, the best seemingly coming when a Patriots header from a corner was cleared off the line by Ezechiel Mufungizi. Another shot was pulled just left of the post by Zach McClanathan with a minute left before halftime.

But inside of that final minute of the first half, a long ball delivered into the mixer by McClanathan went into the back of the net to give Millard South a 1-0 lead at the break.

“They constantly just played together and played our game and found feet, did the easy pass, and didn’t try anything that is out of the norm for us,” Patriots head coach Nate Wragge said.

The Patriots added to their tally twice in the first 23 minutes of the second half on goals from Owen Rutledge and Jokin Aldekoetxea.

“We’re connecting the different levels. We had trouble earlier this season connecting from our defense to forwards,” Wragge added. “The boys are starting to figure it out.”

A late goal by Bears sophomore Antonio Gama Romo nullified a clean sheet, but Bryan still fell 3-1.

The Bears are next in action at home against Bellevue West on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Omaha Bryan (7-4) 0 1 -- 1

Millard South (10-2) 1 2 -- 3