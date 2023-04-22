Five seconds remained before Papillion-La Vista would lose to rivals PLV South, but up stepped Maggie Turner with a header to even the score. Fellow junior Morgan Byrd then made two big saves in the penalty shootout and senior captain Anna Sis scored the first as the Monarchs defeated the Titans.

Friday night was the rubber match between the two Papio schools after the Titans won 1-0 on April 6 and the Monarchs won by the same score 11 days later in the Millard South Invitational semifinals on a first-half penalty from freshman Emma Wasilewski. Papio went on to win the tournament with another 1-0 win over the host Patriots on Tuesday, the winning strike coming from sophomore Olivia Wahl for her first varsity goal.

But early in Friday’s game, it was the Titans on the front foot as Ava Austin delivered a perfect free kick into the back of the net from 30 yards out.

“Going into halftime, I really felt like we had controlled the game, had opportunities in the first half and just couldn’t put one away against the wind and they had a great free kick to open the scoring,” Monarchs head coach Zach Walsh said.

Late in the second half, Papio switched to a 3-4-3 formation to open up more attacking opportunities. Even with the shift, the last-second game-tying goal by Turner came from nothing.

“It wasn't great build up play or anything, it was off a punt,” Walsh said. “We get a touch and then Lexi (Buso) just kind of kicked one forward from the backline and Maggie just didn't give up on it and just chased it down, got a head on it, and she rolled into the back of the net.”

Walsh added that he and Titans head coach Jake Watson looked at each other, while the Monarchs head coach mouthed “wow” and Watson just shook his head in disbelief.

“We both kind of thought the game was probably over at that point,” Walsh said. “But yeah, just proud of the girls for not giving up and especially Maggie on that last play to chase that down and really make something out of nothing.”

The emotions then carried into overtime, the Monarchs boosted by the late goal and Titans deflated, which Walsh said Papio carried over especially in the first overtime by their control of the game.

When penalties came, Walsh stuck to his philosophy to let the players decide who took the spot kicks. In the huddle, he wants the players to step up and say they want to take one.

“Anna Sis has been just a great leader for us on and off the field,” Walsh said. “(She’s a) senior captain and she stepped up to take the first one. And it was really, after Morgan (Byrd) saved their first one, to get us one up after one, Anna just stepped right up and hit it home.”

The junior goalkeeper Byrd committed to Missouri Western State University on Sunday, April 16, to play both soccer and softball next year.

“Morgan is just a great kid. I mean, a smile on her face, comes to work and she is a 4.0 kid in the classroom. And then between softball and soccer, which she's gonna play both in college, that girl is just nonstop and to see her Excel not only in soccer, but in softball in the classroom and just how busy she is, it really is just a testament to what a great kid she is and the effort that she puts in to be successful in everything that she does.”

Byrd took over the starting goalie job mid-way through her freshman year, and her communication with the backline and constant work rate make her an important part of the Monarchs success this year.

In Friday’s penalties, Wasilewski also scored after being off the field for no more than five minutes, with Walsh crediting her constant work rate and performance on the pitch.

The win vaults the Monarchs to 8-4. Papio South bounced back with a 1-0 win at home against Norfolk on Saturday to get to 6-7

Going into the final stretch after a dysfunctional 2-0 loss to Omaha Central, Walsh highlighted the final five games of the season with a potential to win or lose all five. Walsh asked his players which team would show up, the one that played defending-champion Gretna to a 1-0 defeat, or the team that has “stubbed their toes a couple times.”

The Monarchs have gone 3-0 ahead of games at Millard North on Monday and home against Omaha Marian on Wednesday.

“And I think through three games this week, it's been closer to that team that I think we all know we can be, so going into Millard North (is) always a challenge. That's a perennial power, but I feel like we're playing well. And hopefully, we can get a positive result and just keep this thing rolling into districts.”

The Titans close at Gretna on Monday and home against Omaha Bryan on Wednesday.