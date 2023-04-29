District play began on Saturday, with several area teams taking their place in the next round while others saw their seasons come to an end.

Boys

District A-7 semifinal: Omaha Bryan 4, Grand Island 0

The Bears took apart the Islanders with three first-half goals to advance to the district championship final at Lincoln Southeast (date and time to be determined) with a spot in the state tournament on the line.

District A-6 semifinal: Papillion-La Vista South 5, Omaha Northwest 1

Colin Macke broke the Titans single-season scoring record (16 goals) to open the scoring, followed by a first-half penalty converted by Ethan Bichler.

Macke extended his record-setting tally in the second half and was supplemented by goals from Cole Krska and Roy Skogerboe.

Papio South advances to the District A-6 final, where they will host Kearney on Wednesday for a state tournament berth.

District A-6 semifinal: Kearney 2, Bellevue West 1

The Thunderbirds cut the deficit in half with a second-half goal, but couldn't muster an equalizer as their season came to an end on Saturday.

District A-4 first round: Bellevue East 2, Omaha North 0

Goals from Fernando Bautista and Noah Karim, plus a clean sheet from Kael Walker, kept the Chieftains' season alive and sets up a semifinal match at Millard South on Monday at 7:30 p.m. (after The Times print deadline).

Subdistrict B-3 semifinals: The Platte 1, Waverly 0; Conestoga 5, Nebraska City

Wins by The Platte and Conestoga sets up a match-up between the local opponents on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (after The Times' print deadline).

Girls

District A-7 semifinal: Millard West 5, Bellevue East 0

The Chieftains were blanked as their season came to an end against the Wildcats.

District A-6: Papillion-La Vista 2, Norfolk 0

Goals by Alex Wright and Maggie Turner -- the latter just before halftime -- and a clean sheet by Morgan Byrd sent the Monarchs to the A-6 final against Lincoln Pius X (date and time to be determined).

Subdistrict B-2 semifinals: Omaha Mercy 3, Platteview 1; Ralston 2, Omaha Gross 1

Both Trojans and Cougars got on the scoresheet, but had their seasons come to an end on Saturday at College of St. Mary.