The cliche “couldn’t have drawn it up any better” doesn’t apply to the winning goal by The Platte against Bellevue East on Wednesday night.

“We're always working on it in practice, and that's what makes it come into play,” said The Platte junior midfielder Kaleb Caniglia. “It's how we score in the games.”

In the 62nd minute, Caniglia delivered a perfect cross into the mix of bodies in or around the six-yard box, looking for the backdoor cutter, either Tucker Orwig or the goal-scorer: Dominic Hobbs.

“I knew there's definitely a threat for the back post, we were talking about that at halftime,” Hobbs said. “Just play it back post and it worked out.”

For head coach Kevin Cargile, the goal was “priceless.”

“We told them at halftime that it was probably going to be a free kick that either put us through or took us into the negative,” Cargile said. “Dom inside of it told one of the other guys to take a guy (defender) away from him, and he ran back post, and the finish was there.”

In the other 79 minutes and 50 seconds outside of that free kick, Bellevue East and The Platte both had their defenses step up.

Cargile said in-game adjustments paid off after Chieftains senior Wesley Eidenmiller zipped past a defender and fired a shot over the post inside the opening 30 seconds. Bellevue East head coach Jeremy Lenz said center backs Fernando and Alex Bautista have been solid all season, along with first-time goalkeeper Kael Walker.

“We’ve been very fortunate with our center backs, they’ve had a really good year,” Lenz said. “They've been solid and we have a brand new goalie, and he's done very well, first time playing goalie, but he's really, really stepped up in some key matches too.”

But ultimately, Lenz said the Chieftains were undisciplined in a few areas of the field and didn’t take advantage of their chances.

“Some of the boys got some heavy legs from playing Gretna last night, but that's certainly not an excuse for how they played today. Yeah, we made a lot of big mistakes in key areas.”

Moving forward after dropping to 3-7, the Chieftains will continue to emphasize hard work and staying together ahead of aiming for a few more wins before the regular season concludes.

“We've got a couple more games that we feel that we can compete for, and then hopefully we can make it into a district. Shock, we'll probably be playing a number one seed, but we'll give it all we can.”

The Stars break out of a stretch with three losses in four games, improving to 4-3 after an extended break, but face four matches in six days.

“Building off this, we’ll practice more free kicks,” Cargile laughed. “High school soccer is so short and so quick, right? If you can get your team to gel and start working through the motions and playing with each other, it's probably the hardest thing on the high school side, right? You'll see teams at the beginning, losing for the first three, four games and then go on a stretch (of wins), so just trying to get these guys to gel and understand what their player next to them is going to be doing.”