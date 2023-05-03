Both Papillion-La Vista girls and Papio South boys punched their tickets to the state tournament with wins coming in extra time on Wednesday.

A-6 District Final: Papillion-La Vista South 3, Kearney 2 (OT)

It took overtime, but two goals from Titans senior Colin Macke clinched back-to-back trips to Morrison Stadium.

"It was a rush, a lot of highs, a lot of lows," said Macke, the Titans single-season goals record holder with 19. "Them getting two quick goals (in the) second half, we struggled going down early and we just put it together. We struggled, but we got it done in the end."

Quintin DeWitt got the scoring started in the first half on an assist by senior captain Drew Darnold, but the Titans couldn't find a way through the Bearcats defense.

The pressure mounted from the Titans, but a "lapse of judgment" allowed not one, but two goals in four minutes from Colt Straka flipped a 1-0 lead into a 2-1 deficit.

"They stayed locked in, they knew what they're gonna do. They stuck to their game plan and they got us, and then we had to dig back," Macke said.

The senior saw Kearney's goalkeeper Nathan Hibberd coming off his line, and headed the ball upward, knowing if he could get the header over Hibberd it would go in.

The score held at 2-2 for the final 15 minutes, though both Hibberd and Titans keeper Darrell James made a couple of excellent saves to send the match to overtime.

In the first half of the extra period, Drew Darnold brought the ball down the left flank and delivered a perfect cross to Macke.

"(Darnold) plays a perfect ball across and I see the defender leave it and I just take advantage of it. Put it in," Macke said.

"(Macke's) incredible. I mean, he's one of those rare talents that you can count on all the time," Lawrence said. "Look at the teams that we have played this year too, for him to have 19 goals against that kind of competition is unreal. He just works hard all the time, obviously he's skilled. He can score in different ways, he can dribble through a couple of guys, he's got speed to beat a guy on the outside. He makes that run at the end to score on a cross. I mean, he could score in so many different ways."

Lawrence added that Macke is one of the "nicest young men" he knows after teaching him in seventh and ninth grade, and the Titans head coach remembers him as a "little curly-haired kid" who would always want to play with club teams from a young age.

Making it to state, Lawrence is "just happy to be there."

"I would love to get to the point where I worry about the match up. You know, that'll be after I've been there maybe 10 years in a row. I'm just I'm just happy to be there. It's a great experience. And I want all my guys to experience at some point," Lawrence.

Considering previous teams who lost in wild card games or even last year's squad that lost a heartbreaker to Omaha Bryan in the state quarterfinals, Lawrence joked they need Macke to score three goals to make it a step further.

"Really, we're gonna go into (state with) the same attitude. I had that one hurt bad And I'll remind those guys how much that one hurt because they were all there and they all felt it," Lawrence said.

"Our goal will be to get one step further this year, so hopefully we can do that make it to the semifinals."

Girls District A-6 final: Papillion-La Vista 1, Lincoln Pius X 0 (4-1 on PKs)

The Monarchs won on the road in Lincoln to upset the Thunderbolts in a penalty shootout after scoreless regulation to punch their ticket to Omaha for next week's state tournament