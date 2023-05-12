A couple of key moments in the first half dictated Gretna’s 6-1 win over Papillion-La Vista South in the state semifinals at Morrison Stadium on Friday to make their second straight state title match.

Most of the first 40 minutes were even, as both teams went end-to-end and the Titans forged chances, the best of which came when Colin Macke chipped Dragons senior goalkeeper Curtis Oberg in the 12th minute.

But senior center back Morgan Figi was able to track down the ball inches before it crossed the goalline. Instead of being down 1-0, the clearance fell to the feet of junior Mikey Stukenholtz, who exploded like a bolt of lightning down the right side of the field before laying a pass off to senior Tommy Sowinski, who finished off the counter attack for a 1-0 Dragons lead just seconds after they might have trailed.

The Titans had a couple of other chances, one on a shot by junior Parker Hylok from outside the box that was saved by Oberg. Then, Gretna promptly hit Papio South for back-to-back goals.

Stukenholtz did what he does best: sped past the outside of the defense, and then dribbled around Titans junior Darrell James and slid as he passed a shot into the back of the net. Less than one minute later, Stukenholtz did the same, this time passing back to Sowinski, who fired his second goal into the net. In a match that easily could have been 3-2 or 3-3, Gretna went into halftime up three goals to nil.

Sowinski finished off his hat trick in the 54th minute as Gretna put the game beyond any doubt. Ian Jones added to the tally after Macke pulled a goal back for Papio South for a 6-1 final.

In their first two games at Morrison, the Dragons outscored opponent 14-2.

Papio South's season comes to a close with a final record of 15-6 and their first win at state in 11 years.

Gretna advances to Tuesday's state championship final at 8 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista South (15-6) .. 0 1 -- 1

Gretna (15-3) ......................... 3 3 -- 6