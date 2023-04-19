Papillion-La Vista South scored three first-half goals to answer an opening goal by the Monarchs in Wednesday's rivalry match.

Regardless of where both teams stand going into the match, but Titans and Monarchs head coaches underlined the importance and hype of the Battle of Papio.

"It's great because we can be ranked in the top five, and they get a losing record or vice versa," Titans head coach Dave Lawrence said. "The boys are so hyped, they all grew up playing together in the Papillion soccer club, and it's just so fun to see them all on the field. They're hugging before and after the games, and it's just always a battle no matter no matter which team should win every year."

"It's always a crapshoot," Monarchs head coach Andre Watts added. "They're a quality side obviously, won Metro, and we're still young and inexperienced and really grinding to get our program where we want it to be. And so anytime you get a challenge against those guys, you really got to bring your A game because they got a lot of talent."

Papio sure brought their A game earlier, as sophomore Darian Barragan scored to put the host Monarchs ahead 1-0. Watts wasn't sure if his guys were quietly confident or a little nervous, but he thought the visitors weren't very sharp at first.

"I thought we had three or four chances to score goals off mistakes, and we got one, but we probably should have had two, and I thought we were competing in the first half."

But the Titans answered quickly -- to which Watts highlighted the importance of making an opponent think about the deficit for a bit longer -- as Drew Darnold served up a corner, finished into the back of the net by Cole Krska.

Papio South delivered a one-two punch to their initial response as Parker Hylok (unassisted) and Colin Macke (Roy Skogerboe assist) scored in quick succession.

"They took us out of our game," Lawrence said. "(But) luckily we were able to answer like two minutes later, we were able to put one in, and then that kind of settled us down. And then later in the half we had a good run where we had two goals in like 20-30 seconds. So that gave us the lead and let us just sit back and control the play of the game, the speed of the game."

Lawrence added that mental fortitude got them through the Monarchs' initial storm, and that offensively, the Titans were able to move the ball around as five players contributed directly to the three goals.

"It wasn't you know, play a ball through to Macke, try to run by people or Darnold try to run by, or Roy, Roy is faster than anything. It wasn't that kind of game. They were dinking around and then finding the hole. And when we do that we can play with anyone."

The Monarchs, meanwhile, didn't give up -- which Watts was happy about -- and have continued to receive solid goalkeeping from Ethan Watkins, who returned to action after missing the first half of the season after MCL and PCL surgery.

"He's obviously a very talented goalie and integrating him back has been awesome. He keeps you in games," Watts said, specifically highlighting the game against Gretna when Watkins made 13 saves.

Coming in for Henry Austin, who ably handled business and helped the Monarchs win several matches, Watkins has made a difference but was virtually traded for Jake Medina. The versatile junior is out after eye surgery.

"He was our second-leading scorer at the time. So we've kind of traded one in one out and got a bunch of guys who are dinged and that's that."

But with five sophomores and three freshmen starting, Watts said the Monarchs have already exceeded expectations after just three wins last year (doubled to six so far).

"I feel like we've hit a little bit of a wall, you know, freshmen and sophomores. They're tired. They're dinged up. And so getting them to continue to work towards their goals is going to be a very big challenge for us in the last 10 days and for districts. So that's kind of our number one focus right now is keeping them all together and towards the same goal."

Both Monarchs and Titans have two regular season games -- South going through Lexington and Westside, which Lawrence said is "iron in the fire" -- before districts begin the first week of May.

Papillion-La Vista South (11-4) 3 0 -- 3

Papillion-La Vista (6-5) .......... 1 0 -- 1