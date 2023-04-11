BELLEVUE -- Conestoga senior Jayden Widler has been on the goal line before. But perhaps not with a five-game winning streak at stake in a penalty shootout.

"I played goalie my sophomore and junior year a little bit," Widler said. "Just going through my head, I'm just hoping to win and block them."

In each of his three saves in the penalty shootout, Widler remained composed, and even nearly got his hand to the one penalty Omaha Gross scored.

Conestoga initially had to fight back, as the home Cougars (same nickname) got a goal when Jaime Gomez found an opening and slotted a shot home past the visiting goalkeeper against the run of play.

Leading 1-0 at the break, Gross head coach Mike Nolte said the passing regressed in the second half.

"That goal, I thought we were passing well, creating chances. And I don't believe we did that in the second half and overtime. So we just got to keep keep possession of the ball and keep them moving. And we didn't do that."

For Conestoga in the second 40 minutes, those chances built up before finally resulting in a breakthrough.

In the 45th minute, Noah Simones dragged a shot just wide, but at the midway point of the second half, the pressure broke through the Gross defense.

Widler caught Gross freshman goalkeeper Dylan Alcanter off his line and finished with a shot into the back of the net to even the score.

"I just give all the credit to Gross today. I think that they really played well. And I give a lot of credit to our kids because it's tough to come back and win games like that. And they did it today, and so I'm proud of them and we're coming along well."

For Nolte, Alcanter has shown continued improvement.

"As a freshman, he keeps getting better every game, there's some things of course he needs to work on, but I mean, that will come with his years in the program," Nolte said. "But yeah, he made some good saves there at the end and (in) overtime, they had a chance to score and then he saved it. So I think he's on the right track."

The match remained scoreless through regulation and the first half of extra time, but Samarion Henry found the back of the net for Conestoga two minutes into the second half.

In their five-game winning streak, finishing their chances has been the biggest change after a three-game losing skid.

"I think we're finishing better. I think we were creating good opportunities earlier, (but) not putting the ball in the net," Welch said. "And Jayden, Noah Simones and Samarion, all three of those guys have been capitalizing on their opportunities more and that's really been the big difference."

The Conestoga head coach added that the midfield has also refined their chance creation, and that he expects continued improvement.

"Hopefully we can keep it up."

Next up, Conestoga plays at Roncalli Catholic on Thursday, while Gross travels to Mt. Michael Benedictine.

Conestoga (7-3) 0 1 0 1 (3) -- 2 (5)

Omaha Gross (3-6) 1 0 0 1 (1) -- 2 (3)