Thursday's Dennis Smith Invitational hosted by Papillion-La Vista resulted in another team title for the PLV South girls.

"We have a super great culture on our team. So being able to trust each other to get where we need to go, and everyone has talent and that's there. But we also have a great team dynamic that lets us focus and trust each other to get where we need to be. And that's how we ended up on top a lot," said Titans junior Zaidah Lightener, who won the long jump and 4x100 relay, and placed second in the 200-meter dash.

Lightener leaps toward record

For herself, Lightener is heading toward the state record of 20-foot-2.75 held by LaQue Moen-Davis from Omaha North by working on technique and more running.

"Instead of just focusing on one thing, we're being able to put it all together now. So freshman year, I've really, really grown like I was my first job was 15-(foot)-9, and I'm all the way at 18-11. And it's insane to me, honestly."

Lightener added that her coaches -- whom she's learned to trust and understand more -- say she's a jumper with a sprinter on the side, and that showed in the Titans first-place finish in the 4x100 (Kaylie McNeill, Katie Shafer, Aurora Griffin, Lightener) and her second in the 200.

"It definitely helps a lot though, because I can use my speed and both events and succeed."

Shafer success swells

Normally in that 200, Lightener competes against 4x100 battery-mate Shafer, who has exploded onto the scene as a freshman.

"Katie is an absolute beast. And as a freshman, I'm so proud of her and honestly, she does great things. And I can faithfully put my trust in her like I can confidently say that she can get where she needs to be."

Shafer won the 100 by nearly a quarter of a second (did not run the 200 on Thursday), but the moment of glory came in the 4x400 to end the invite.

Papio's team of Alexis Chadek, Ciara Williams, Morgan Glaser and Becca Campbell appeared in store to win their second straight 4x400. But following Bethany Schuhmacher (second in 800), Kaitlyn Swartz -- who continued her strong season with another 800 win -- and Karli Swanson, Shafer took over.

Campbell was rounding the first turn by the time the Titans freshman received the baton, but Shafer was determined to not let her team down.

"I really didn't want to let down my team today, and I just felt like we should be able to win this. And they were really helping me, pushing me throughout the whole thing, and I just didn't want to give up on my team. So just push through."

Shafer overtook Campbell before the second turn that sent oohs and aahs through the press box. The Titans won with a time of 4:07.49 ahead of the Monarchs and Gretna in third.

Glaser channels disappointment, wins both hurdle races

One member of the Monarchs 4x400 relay team also had a big day, as junior Morgan Glaser placed second in the high jump -- which admittedly left her disappointed and even a little angry -- but won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.

"I think that I've been fairly competitive this whole last season. I really don't like not winning, and not in a conceited way, just, I hold myself to a high standard a lot. And so I think that keeps making me try to like push forward and get a time that I'm proud of so that I don't have to feel disappointed in myself," Glaser said.

The Monarchs junior said she could have had a better approach on the high jump, but channeled the feeling into the 300 hurdles "a little bit."

In the high jump, Glaser was part of a group of five that cleared a bar of 5-foot-2, but Titan junior Morgan Bode was the winner. Gretna sophomore Elle Heckenlively -- shot put winner -- placed third, and junior Brooke Rose fifth. Rose placed second in the 400 meters.

Aside from Shafer in the 100 and Swartz in the 800, another Titan, Marissa Garcia, won the 1600. Fellow sophomore teammates Hayden Gigstead placed second and fourth.

Madline Krska and Breylee Botts (both Papio South) trailed Glaser in second and third of the girls 300 hurdles.

Gretna boys go the distance

On the boys side, Gretna's distance squad put together a strong performance. Not too dissimilar to Shafer in the 4x400 relay, Dragons sophomore Braden Lofquest overtook Titan seniors Victor Garza and Quin Karas to win the 800.

"Lofquest was going for a triple, which is something we might try later on the season," Gretna distance and cross country coach Bryce Brunswig said. "He was just very really patient and ran are really set solid second half of the (1600) race. So it really just showed a lot of maturity in being patient and not getting out ahead of himself and really coming through and running three really solid races today."

In that 1600, Lofquest placed second ahead of senior teammate Connor Reeson -- who Brunswig said did a great job running with Lofquest -- and Bellevue East senior Nate O'Brien.

Lofquest and Reeson were the first and final leg of Gretna's 4x800 team (Cole Johnson and Brady Donahue the middles) that placed third, behind winners Papio South (Michael Stamps, Garza, Karas, John Strabala), who have established themselves as kings of the relay this season.

Then in the 3200, Dragons sophomore Gavin Luthi and freshman Caleb Larsen ran together and finished second and fourth.

"They moved up and finished both medaled, and both got solid team points, but they both train together so really, it's kind of those guys that train together, they really raced together today and ran their race plans and weather cooperated," Brunswig said. "Sprinters probably didn't really like it as much, but we had a good distance racing day. It was a good day for the distance boys for sure."

Other results

In the shorter races, Gretna senior Blayke Moore placed third in the 200, while Ethan Mann (PLV), O'Brien (BE), and Cam Ralston and Reece Santamaria (PLVS) placed second through fifth in the 400. Brayden Moore, Blayke's twin brother, was sixth.

Monarchs junior Jesse Malone continued his 110-meter hurdles success with a win, while Gretna senior Cole Dobberstein was second in the 300 hurdles.

In the 4x100, Papio South, Gretna, Bellevue East and Papio took up third through sixth, while the order was Gretna, Papio South, Papio, Bellevue East in second through fifth in the 4x400.

Titans Kael Nauslar and Austin Hart placed second and third in the boys discus.

Senior sprint, tribute to throwers; more from Monarch hosts

The throws were a place that Monarchs girls head coach Dana Janssen said deserved special recognition as Dannika Rees won the discus and Caroline Carrico finished third (and fourth in shot put).

"Kids that don't get a lot of credit all the time is our throwers because they're always isolated up on top of a mountain. But we have a very good core throwers on both boys and the girls," Janssen said. "We have two returning discus placers at the state meet, and now they're going to come right back and they're fired back up again.

"They're in the top ten, and then our shot putters, we have three girls that can always qualify too. And on both on the boys side, it's tough. We got a tough district as far as throws go, but it's nice to see our nucleus of kids, our older kids and our younger kids meshing together to become one good team."

Another special moment of coming together was the Monarchs' senior sprint, which was an idea that came up just this week.

"I've got several kids that are in my senior level capstone class and they don't they don't run a varsity meets, and they're like, hey, we're gonna do something different. I said, yeah, we'll think of something. So we came up with a senior sprint. They all bought into it and they loved it and they took it took full advantage of them running that 100."

Shoes and hats flew off the runners as they accelerated in front of the Foundation Field grandstand, creating a chaotic but fun picture.

"A lot of those seniors don't get recognized because they're not the best kids that we have, and for them to stick it out for all four years just shows that they have hardened dedication. And just for them to have that moment always phenomenal for them."

The invite itself is also a special annual opportunity to recognize long-time Papio principal Dennis Smith.

"We usually bring him down here, but he said he wanted to take a year off. It's special to us because he's like a father figure to us too. He takes care of all of us whenever we need anything. So to name a meet after a great man is phenomenal."

Team standings

Girls

1. Papillion-La Vista South, 143

2. Lincoln Southwest, 130

3. Papillion-La Vista, 113

4. Gretna, 51

5. Omaha Marian, 35

6. Omaha North, 31

7. Omaha Central, 20

8. Westview, 4

Boys

1. Lincoln Southwest, 139

2. Creighton Prep, 115

3. Papillion-La Vista South, 81

4. Gretna, 79

5. Omaha Central, 48

6. Papillion-La Vista, 45

7. Bellevue East, 19

8. Westview, 1