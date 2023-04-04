At the Chieftain Invitational on Tuesday, Bellevue West began their outdoor season, while East’s first-year head coaches have learned through opposite challenges, and a pair of Omaha Gross athletes led the Cougars.

"It's great that we had great weather," East boys head coach Tom Messier said. "It's a great little event for the community and it's nice for our kids that started the season off with their home meet for a lot of our kids and really just get out and compete."

"Very exciting to me," girls head coach Bryan McKinley added. "We got teams coming in from South Dakota with our team, great competition. They're very excited. To see the smiles on the face, with the warm weather, saw some great performances. So it was a great meet to have."

For McKinley, the toughest challenge is that "85-90 percent" of the Chieftain girls are freshmen or sophomores.

"So getting them to buy into the hard work, what it takes to be successful, always getting the school point to the state championship teams," McKinley said, pointing to the high school, where a three-peat of girls state championships (1991-93) are recognized.

"So we can get there. This is nothing hard to do. I mean, it's hard work. But it's possible if you put in the hard work, so it's convincing them coming out of middle school, putting in that time and the work not only during practice, but outside of practice, the strength training and things of that nature, the extra work they have to do to be successful."

For Messier, the opposite challenge exists in a boys team full of upperclassmen.

"We have a very senior- and junior-heavy so kind of changing their mentalities and changing the way that we've done some things in the past and getting them to get that buy-in has been probably one of the bigger challenges that we've had.

"Some of those seniors like Nate O'Brien and Amare (Allen) and Mark (Anderson), they have had success in the past and continue to, so having to keep that drive to continue to get better and better is probably the biggest thing that challenges us."

Thunderbirds head coach Epley Hamilton said she was "very pleasantly surprised" with how her team did considering it was their first outdoor meet of the season and having thrown together the boys winning 4x100 relay team.

"We were missing a lot of personnel today, and so we're still figuring out where we're gonna put people," she said. "So there were some people running things that they've never run before and that was really exciting. And then maybe putting them and plugging them in places that they still haven't run before. So we're it's sort of like a puzzle right now just figuring out who's in the right spot.

"We've only done indoor meats and we've done a couple of time trials at home, so seeing them actually compete and the times that are falling, I'm pretty excited for where it's gonna end up."

Hamilton added that while it was tough to keep up, she thought "11 or 12" personal records were set by West.

For Omaha Gross, Josie Jansen picked up where she left off at last week's Platteview Invitational -- placing third in the 400 and 800 -- and went a step further by winning the girls 800 and 1600.

Maria Connealy, returning Class B girls triple jump state champion, placed second in both the triple and high jumps, and fourth in the long jump, on Tuesday.

Top six finishes for area athletes:

100 meters

Boys: First - Isaiah McMorris (Bellevue West), third - Jermaine Green (BW), fifth - Mark Anderson (BE), sixth - Amare Allen (BE).

"He's just been going from sport to sport so I'm still trying to get to know him. But he goes out there and he competes and he works hard, and that is all I can ask for. Great attitude and good effort," Hamilton said about McMorris. The T-Birds junior sped way ahead of the first heat and remained with the best time after the third.

Girls: First - Aniya Williams (BW), fourth - Maria Connealy (Omaha Gross), fifth - Takaylia Combs (BW).

"(Williams) did a really great job," Hamilton said. "She works really hard. She has really high expectations for herself. So the fact that she's finally reaching some of those is really promising especially because she's only a sophomore. So that's really exciting for her."

200 meters

Boys: First - Jenkins (BW), sixth - Green (BW).

Girls: Second - Brynn Friedrich (BE), sixth - Combs (BW).

400 meters

Boys: First - Jenkins (BW), second - Ben Rice (Omaha Gross), fifth - Kenyann Hunt (BW).

Girls: Fourth - Elly Dow (BW).

800 meters

Boys: Sixth - Andrew Powers (OG).

Girls: First - Josie Jansen (OG).

1600 meters

Boys: First - Nate O’Brien (BE).

After qualifying for state last year, Messier said O'Brien sets the tone for the Chieftains.

"Now we're just really getting him to know, here's your expectation what can we do to continue to hit that expectation? You can't always just expect to drive, drive, drive, but you have to sometimes figure out what's gonna work for you and what events to put you in.

"He can run anything from the 400 all the way to the two-mile, and I think he can competitively. So us finding the right meets to put him in, the right combination. And he just provides great leadership and he's just need a good kid and he leads by example."

Girls: First - Josie Jansen (OG), fifth - Natalie McNamara (BW).

110 hurdles (boys): Fifth - Ben Goodwater (BW).

300 hurdles

Boys: Sixth - Braylon Chism (BW).

Girls: Second - Janiyah Willis (BE), fifth - Avary Rech (BE).

4x100 relay

Boys: First - Bellevue West (Elijah Chant, Colin Remmert, Jenkins, Marcus Linder), fourth - Bellevue East (Allen, Nick Linares, Jacob Dietrich, Mark Anderson).

"It's just funny because we really, I just scratched it together literally six minutes before we started, we did not have the kids that we thought we were gonna run," Hamilton said. "We changed it up, they didn't have any steps, And they just went out and did it. So they did a really good job."

Girls: third - Bellevue West (Combs, DeWitt, Anna Faiman, Aniya Williams); fifth - Bellevue East (Friedrich, Kara Stricklin, Christine Adzafui, Willis).

4x400 relay

Boys: Third - Bellevue West (Jenkins, Wehrbein, Justin Miller, Hunt); fourth - Bellevue East (Linares, O’Brien, Ryan Lenear, Dietrich).

Girls: Fourth - Bellevue West (Elise Curtis, DeWitt, Dow, Elmore).

4x800 relay

Boys: Third - Bellevue East (O’Brien, Marcos Vasquez, Edward Alex Stephens, Aiden Lindensmith), fourth - Bellevue West (Miller, A.F.T. Fisher-Teko, Luke Blasey, Edwin Frazier).

Shot put

Boys: Second - J’dyn Bullion (BW).

Girls: Sixth - Jayda Parker (BE).

Discus

Boys: First - Bullion (BW), sixth - Ja’Marion Campbell (BW).

Girls: Second - Dani Coyer (BW).

High jump

Boys: First - Ryan Lenear (BE), fourth - Kevin Matthews (BE).

Girls: First - Alyssa Jacobs (BW), second - Connealy (OG), third - Curtis (BW).

Girls pole vault: Second - Rech (BE).

Girls long jump: Seconc - Friedrich (BE), fourth - Connealy (OG).

Triple jump

Boys: second - Kenyann Hunt (BW).

Girls: second - Connealy (OG).