The action was packed at Gretna’s annual Knights of Columbus meet, held since 1981, but moved from its typical early April start to Thursday. Papillion-La Vista South and Gretna tied to win the girls team title, while the host boys finished third.

The event was first held in 1981 when the track was built at Gretna. Taking inspiration from a meet hosted by Columbus SCOTUS, Joe Krajicek said. The decision was as easy as just saying “Let’s have it here” and Bob Ostdiek, chairman for 39 years, was a big part in keeping it running.

They’ve only missed one or two years since – one for certain due to snow – but this year’s meet was moved from early April to the last Thursday of the month after Bellevue West gave up their invitational.

Dragons head coach Scott Swanson was happy to have the meet later in the year, with weather being of little concern, and Gretna also had the opportunity to recognize a host of seniors on Thursday.

“Senior group’s the group that leads us, we've got some strong seniors this year,” Swanson said.

The boys head coach added that it starts with sprinters Blayke and Brayden Moore, Cole Dobberstein, Spencer Ward, Ethan Stuhr, and then distance runners Connor Reeson and Cole Johnson, among others. Dobberstein won the boys 300-meter hurdles on Thursday.

In jumps, Elijah Bothwell, Colin Sims and John Boes lead as seniors.

On the girls side, senior Alysa Wiseman placed second in the girls triple jump and fourth in the long jump.

“It's just one of those things that every year you want your seniors to step up, and we're lucky that we have another group of seniors that are doing that,” Swanson said. “They lead by example, they've been through since we started Class A to where we are now.”

But the Dragons, who tied for first with 101 points with the Titans, are built on their youth, especially on sophomore Elle Heckenlively and junior Brooke Rose.

Rose cruised to win the 400, and trying out the 800 for the first time went and won that as well. Swanson sees one thing that stands out: grit.

“Just grit. She's a kid that wants to continue to improve, and so she works her tail off in practices. And she really is doing everything she possibly can to be at the top of her craft.”

Rose also placed sixth in the high jump to pick up some more points, behind Heckenlively in second.

For the sophomore, who won the state championship in the high jump last year and medaled in shot put, which she placed second in on Thursday.

“Those two events usually don't go hand in hand, but she does a good job at a lot of meets. Unfortunately, the girl's high jump is going on at the same time as the girl's shot put. In most places that we've been to, they are pretty understanding with it so that you know allow her to do her throws real quick or whatnot and then come back for finals. When she makes finals in the high jump, let her go high jump, but it's kind of hard for her, but she's able to clear that head a little bit and do what she needs to do to be successful.”

In the field events, Papio South senior Caiden Fredrick hit another milestone mark, throwing 199-foot-7 in the discus for the sixth-best distance in Nebraska state history. Bellevue West seniors J’Dyn Bullion – who recently threw 200-foot-6 – and Ja’Marion Campbell – who added that Bullion’s mark is something he aspires for – medaled for the Thunderbirds. Fredrick also won the shot put (58-foot-7) while Bullion placed third and Titan Max Fiser fourth.

Aside from Bullion, the T-Birds rested a few of their guys in spots ahead of Metros and districts, as Dae’vonn Hall – state-best high jump of 6-foot-10 – opted out of the high jump and Asher Jenkins the 4x400.

But Hall and Jenkins still performed, with Hall running the final leg of the winning 4x100-meter relay, Jenkins handing him the baton – Jermaine Green ran the first leg, Isaiah McMorris, who also placed second in the boys 100 – and winning both the 200 and 400 himself.

Staying hydrated and active, the T-Birds junior said his supportive teammates and coaches helped him run good races.

Going forward, he knows to achieve success he’ll need to be smart.

“Definitely practice every day. Stretching and working out and not being dumb in off time you know? And then yeah, coming to compete.”

Jenkins recently visited Columbia University and has a couple of other academic powerhouses on his radar for football and track while also considering the Air Force Academy, where is older brother Arden, a 2022 Bellevue West grad, will attend next year.

Lenear lineage

In the boys high jump, it was Bellevue East’s athletes who shone, as Ryan Lenear placed second and Kevin Matthews third.

“They just continue to build and get better at each meet,” Chieftains head coach Tom Messier said. “You know, it's a nice little combination with Ryan being a senior and Kevin being a freshman. They both kind of know each other from basketball, so they have a good relationship with each other and they have fun out there jumping.”

“I was just trying to listen to whatever my coach told me to do,” Lenear said. “Make sure I get my hips up higher, keep attacking the bar, knee drive, technique, stuff like that.”

The Chieftains senior wasn’t able to clear his personal-best height of 6-foot-2, clearing the bar three inches shorter, and said he needs to keep reminding himself he can do it to remain positive.

Lenear also PR’ed in the 400 and felt he could’ve done better in the 4x400, in which the Chieftains were disqualified for a lane violation.

Off the track, Lenear also signed to play basketball at York University, where both of his brothers Eric – assistant coach on the Bellevue East girls basketball team – and Trevor – recently hired head boys basketball coach – attended and played basketball.

“Just really proud moment. I feel like all the hard work that I've put in so far has paid off. I can't wait to see what the future holds for me. And York just felt like a whole family.”

Ryan added his brothers encouraged him to be the loudest person on the court in practice and workouts, and that he “can’t wait to get out there” and to see what the future holds.

The Chieftains earned a pair of fifth place finishes in the girls (Avary Rech) and boys (Jacob Mendick) pole vault, and another in the boys 1600 (Nate O’Brien).

As the lead coach for pole vault, Messier was “super happy” for Rech and Mendick.

“Avary specifically has been hitting eight-foot about every meet, and she finally PR’ed at 8-8, so that was great. She actually had some jumps at our school record, at 9-2, so she had a couple of jumps at that and actually just hooked it with her elbow. So it was really, really fun and exciting. And Jacob has been building, as a freshman he just gets better every single meet and every single time, he's just a great athlete to coach. They both are great kids.”

O’Brien set a PR in the mile, while Amare Allen did the same in the boys 200.

Other coverage area event winners

In the other field events, winners from Sarpy County were Audrey Wilcoxson (Gretna, girls discus) and Lauren Medeck (Papio South, girls shot put). Zaidah Lightener (Papio South) was second in the girls long jump.

Event winners from the area on the track:

Boys 4x100-meter relay: Bellevue West (42.68; Jermaine Green, Isaiah McMorris, Asher Jenkins, Dae’vonn Hall)

Boys 4x400: Gretna (3:25.23; Brayden Moore, Spencer Ward, Blayke Moore, Cole Dobberstein)

Girls 4x800: Papillion-La Vista South (10:22.06; Kamryn Exner, Kennedy Russell, Mia Cooley, Grace Baum)

Boys 4x800: Papillion-La Vista South (8:35.67; Dalan Hochstein, Michael Stamps, Mason Langabee, Calen Spady)

Boys 100: Anthony Jones, PLVS (10.75)

Boys 300 hurdles: Cole Dobberstein, Gretna

Girls 3200: Kara Muller, Bellevue West