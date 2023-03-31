SPRINGFIELD -- Platteview continued a noteworthy week on the track as host of a 15-team track & field meet on Friday, March 31.

While Trojans head coach Christina Elder was competing in the World Masters Athletic Championships in Torun, Poland -- earned a bronze medal in the 800 meters in the women's 35-39 age division -- Kevin Wilson took over and led the meet at Salberg Field.

From The Times' coverage area, the Trojans were joined by Omaha Gross Catholic, Louisville and Plattsmouth.

On the track, Louisville got things started with a second-place finish and a personal record time of 10:37.27 in the girls 4x800-meter relay (Ella Aaberg, WyLeigh Bateman, Megan Gissler, Mira Fosmer). Platteview placed sixth in the boys race (Andrew Dierking, Zayden Edwards, Brayden Neujahr, Ean Davenport).

Kevin Sohl (Plattsmouth) placed third in the boys 110 hurdles, while fellow Blue Devil Mila Wehrbein was fifth in the girls 100 hurdles.

Ciarra Wulff gave Plattsmouth a fourth-place finish in the girls 100 dash, while Jared Kuhl (Platteview) finished second in the boys race.

Ezra Stewart and Reiman Zebert went second and third for the Trojans in the 400, and Ben Rice earned points on the track for Omaha Gross in fifth place.

Josie Jansen (third, Omaha Gross) and Bateman (fifth, Louisville) earned points for the Cougars and Lions in the girls 400. Jansen also placed third in the 800.

In the first of the long-distance races, Jolie Dix (Plattsmouth) and Olivia Lawrence (Platteview) finished third and fourth in the girls 1600.

Platteview's 4x100 relay team (Zebert, Stewart, Brandon Bills, Jared Kuhl) placed third behind a dominant Waverly squad.

In the field events, Trojans Kennedy Karschner won the girls discus with a throw of 111-foot-5. Kate Roseland earned first place with a high jump of five feet, and Macy Czech was fourth in the long jump.

Maria Connealy (Omaha Gross) placed second with a jump of 16-foot-8.75, but won the triple jump at 34-foot-11, ahead of Platteview's Lexi Hans in fourth and Plattsmouth's Kayla Briggs in sixth.

Plattsmouth's Stella Campin finished just ahead of Karschner in fourth in the girls' shot put.

In the boys field events, Reiman Zebert (Platteview) and Sohl (Plattsmouth) earned third and fourth in the long jump, while Liam LaSure (Plattsmouth) was fourth in the high jump.

Louis Ingram (Plattsmouth) earned sixth in the triple jump, and Caleb Adkins placed sixth in the shot put.

Adkins finished in fourth in the discus throw, just behind Blue Devils teammate Orion Parker and ahead of Brodie Brussen (Platteview).

Results will be updated as the events conclude at Platteview.