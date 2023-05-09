Platteview hosted the B-1 district meet on Tuesday, May 9 as athletes from The Times’ coverage area punched their tickets to Burke from Springfield and around the state.

B-1 District in Springfield (Platteview, Omaha Gross)

The Trojans placed second in both the girls and boys team standings, producing 23 state qualifiers along the way and sending a record six relay teams to Burke on May 18-19.

“I thought we had a good day,” Platteview boys head coach Kevin Wilson said. “We don't have a lot of numbers, but the guys we do have count.”

“It's amazing, because on the boys and girls side, we’re smaller in terms of numbers than we have been in a long time,” girls head coach Christina Elder added. “So being able to show up and get the district runner up team titles, I think the team titles are so special. Our main goal is just to qualify as many kids as we can to go to state, but getting a team district title on top of that is just like the icing on the cake because it's cool to come together as a team.”

The pair of runner-up finishes showed Elder the team spirit the Trojans possess.

“Honestly, it just showed me that they're here as a team because track can be very individually focused sometimes. And so that's why districts and conference is so much fun because you can show up as a team and do it for each other. And I feel like every single girl showed up to work hard.”

In the boys high jump, both Jaxon Adams and Tyler Daly earned their state tournament berths with jumps of 6-foot-3 – good for first for Adams – and 5-foot-9.

Kate Roseland earned her Burke berth, winning the girls high jump at 5-foot-2, tying her personal record and making up for just missing state last year.

“That was incredible to see her get that because last year she just kind of had that disappointing fourth place, which is so heartbreaking,” Elder said. “And so she just showed up and was able to win the whole thing, which was amazing.”

Lexi Hans qualified in the triple jump, behind Omaha Gross senior and defending Class B state champion Maria Connealy (37-foot-1.75).

Throughout the season, Connealy has been pegged as the top contender to repeat as state champion.

“She works hard and she has a great sportsmanship, good work ethic and respect for other jumpers,” Maria’s mom, Carla, said.

As the sixth of seven children of Carla and Joe, Maria has grown up in a track-competitive family.

“Her brothers all did track, and so she grew up going to track meets, watching her brothers compete at nationals in the NAIA, and in volleyball, it just came naturally,” Carla added.

In spite of missing out on a freshman season due to Covid, Maria picked up track and now has the opportunity to defend her triple jump title at state later this month.

“She's already accomplished what I wanted to for this year, just deciding (on) Benedictine College, and she chose that over other schools that would be better for sports because personally she thought it was better for her,” Joe said.

“I want her to do the best but not burnout,” Carla added. “Keep enjoying it because she just really loves it. She just puts a smile on her face and she's always excited for the next season, the next sport.”

Maria also qualified for the long jump – fifth at state last year – by winning at 17-foot-1.25, and finished fourth in the high jump, just missing out on an automatic qualification.

Fellow Cougars senior Josie Jansen also earned a trip to state by winning the girls 800 with a time of 2:23.72, and in the 1600 (second, 5:42.04).

In the girls 3200, Lydia Stewart (Platteview) qualified with a time of 12:12.45, and was the first leg of the 4x800 relay team that won the district title to qualify for state (9:51.20; Stewart, Brooklyn Stehlik, Hannah Tagel, Olivia Lawrence).

Rounding out the Platteview girls state qualifiers, Kennedy Karschner set a Platteview school record and won discus (121-foot-11) and just missed out in shot put (fourth, 33-foot-8.25) but could qualify if her distance is among the top six performances in all districts outside the automatic top-three qualifiers.

The Trojan girls finished second in the team standings, trailing only Omaha Skutt Catholic, as did the boys.

In the boys events, Platteview senior Jared Kuhl breezed to first in the 100, beating out second place by 0.38 seconds (10.76).

Ezra Stewart and Reiman Zebert made it a Trojan sweep in the top two spots in the 400, as both qualified with times of 49.56 and 50.19. Stewart broke his own school record time set last year, and A.J. Raszler qualified in the 3200 as well, placing third (9:57.30).

The Trojans 4x800 boys relay joined the girls in qualification for state, placing second with a time of 8:27.56 (Ean Davenport, Andrew Dierking, Brayden Neujahr, Zayden Edwards).

Platteview won the boys 4x100 (43.05; Thomas Tagel, Stewart, Brandon Bills, Kuhl) and 4x400 (3:27.28; Kuhl, Zebert, Raszler, Stewart) which the girls also won (4:13.39; Brooklyn Stehlik, Lydia Stewart, Olivia Lawrence, Hannah Tagel).

In the field events, Brodie Brunssen was sandwiched between Plattsmouth’s Orion Parker and Caleb Adkins to qualify to throw discus at state, while Zebert placed fourth in long jump (20-foot-8.25) but is alive for a wild card spot. Noah Davis placed second for the Trojans in pole vault (11-foot-6).

“He got a cramp in his leg. So he kind of had to pull out of it, but he was in position to be able to qualify for state,” Wilson said.

Hosting also benefited the Trojans, allowing them to get a little extra sleep, avoid travel and also be able to warm up or stay cool in the school building.

A-1 District in Columbus (Gretna, Papillion-La Vista South)

Papillion-La Vista South girls continued their unblemished record by winning the team district title.

Girls events

High jump: first – Morgan Bode, PLVS; second – Elle Heckenlively, Gretna.

Long jump: first – Zaidah Lightener, PLVS; second – Rome Bridger, PLVS.

Triple jump: first – Lightener, PLVS.

Shot put: first – Elle Heckenlively, Gretna; fourth – Lauren Medeck, PLVS.

Discus: second – Audrey Wilcoxson, Gretna; third – Clare Ullery, PLVS.

Pole vault: fifth – Olivia Broderson, PLVS.

4x800: first – PLVS (Bethany Schumacher, Mariss Garcia, Grace Hovey, Karli Swanson).

100: first – Lightener, PLVS; fourth – Aurora Griffin, PLVS.

100 hurdles: first – Breylee Botts, PLVS; second – Rome Bridger, PLVS; fourth – Maddie Krska, PLVS.

300 hurdles: first -- Schumacher, PLVS; second -- Sydney Horn, PLVS.

400: first – Katie Shafer, PLVS; second – Brooke Rose, Gretna.

800: first – Kaitlyn Swartz, PLVS; second – Rose, Gretna (0.10 seconds behind).

1600: first – Swartz, PLVS; third – Marissa Garcia PLVS.

3200: first – Swartz, PLVS.

4x100 : first -- PLVS (Kaylie McNeill, Shafer, Griffin, Lightener); second -- Gretna (Anniston Trevarrow, Leah Heck, Emilia Wieczorek, Hope Norvig).

4x400: first -- PLVS (Schumacher, Karli Swanson, Elizabeth Heisler, Sydney Horn); second -- Gretna (Rose, Megan Marshall, Emerson Johnson, Madisyn Wisnieski).

Boys

Pole vault: third – Phoenix Fernau, Gretna.

Triple jump: first – Elijah Bothwell, Gretna.

Shot put: first – Caiden Fredrick, PLVS; fourth – Henri Supenski, PLVS.

4x100: first -- Gretna (Frank Thomas, Aiden Rohrer, Bothwell, Blayke Moore).

4x400: second -- Gretna (Blayke Moore, Brayden Moore, Spencer Ward, Cole Dobberstein); fourth -- PLVS (Reece Santamaria, Camden Ralston, Cael Mensah, Jameson Allen).

4x800: second – Gretna (Cole Dobberstein, Nolan Ienn, Cole Johnson, Braden Lofquest); fourth — PLVS (Victor Garza, Dalan Hochstein, Xavier Mallow, Michael Stamps).

100: first – Anthony Jones, PLVS.

200: first -- Blayke Moore, Gretna; second -- Jones, PLVS.

400: first – Blayke Moore, Gretna.

800: first – Quin Karas, PLVS; fourth – Michael Stamps, PLVS.

1600: third -- Braden Lofquest, Gretna; fourth – Caden Miser, PLVS.

3200: third – Gavin Luthi, Gretna.

300 hurdles: first -- Cole Dobberstein, Gretna.

District A-3 in Lincoln (Bellevue East)

Boys long jump: fourth -- Kevin Matthews

A-4 District at Omaha Westside (Bellevue West, Papillion-La Vista)

Boys

100: first -- Dae'vonn Hall, Bell. West; fourth -- Isaiah McMorris, Bell. West.

110 hurdles: first -- Jesse Malone, Papio; fourth -- Ben Goodwater, Bell. West.

400: first -- Asher Jenkins, Bell. West; second -- Ethan Mann, Papio; third -- Kenyann Hunt, Bell. West.

4x800: second -- Papio (Cody Sass, Hudson Selph, Devont Lilly, Carsen Grigaitis).

Discus: first -- J'Dyn Bullion, Bell. West; second -- Ja'Marion Campbell, Bell. West.

Shot put: third -- Bullion, Bell. West.

High jump: first -- Dae'vonn Hall, Bell. West.

Girls

100: fourth -- Alexa Jimenez, Papio.

100 hurdles: first -- Morgan Glaser, Papio.

400: first -- Alexis Chadek, Papio; second -- Ciara Williams, Papio.

800: first -- Chadek, Papio; second -- Elly Dow, Bell. West.

3200: second -- Kara Muller, Bell. West.

4x800 relay: first -- Papio (Becca Campbell, Alexis Chadek, Kara Haffke, Grace Colbert); second -- Bell. West (Muller, Natalie McNamara, Elise Curtis, Elly Dow).

Discus: first -- Dannika Rees, Papio; second -- Caroline Carrico, Papio.

Shot put: third -- Kyla Warden, Papio; sixth -- Dannika Rees, Papio.

High jump: second -- Glaser, Papio.