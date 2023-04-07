OMAHA -- At the 37th annual Millard South Track & Field Invitational, Papillion-La Vista South won the girls team standings while the boys finished runner-up.

"I didn't know exactly what to expect," first-year Titans girls head coach Ashleigh Kitrell said. "I'm never surprised with the girls. They just answer every challenge that we asked them to do. But it is fun. It's really fun to celebrate together as a program after and to just have some competitive events together across the board with boys and girls, and to just see the depth that we both kind of are getting."

Kitrell added that the tone was set by strong distance races earlier to get the scoring started.

In those distance races, junior Kaitlyn Swartz won the 1600 meters, while Grace Baum placed fourth in the 3200 and Karli Swanson fifth in the 800. Papio's Alexis Chadek was second in the 800 (also fourth in 400), while Bellevue West's Kara Muller placed third in the 3200.

The Titans also won the 4x800 relay (Bethany Schumacher, Marissa Garcia, Swartz, Hayden Gigstead), but one Titan stood out on the track: freshman Katie Shafer.

Winning the 100 -- teammate Zaidah Lightener in second, who also was second in the long jump -- and 200, Shafer credited her coaches and parents for helping with her starts, along with prayer.

"I was like kind of breaking my hips, but it got better with the coaches like cheering me on and telling me it's okay. So I've been like praying to God and he's been helping me with that," the Titans freshman said.

Kitrell said they held Shafer from other events for rest, and while Shafer said she liked having the break but also "wants to be challenged."

"I feel like I need to be challenged for districts or states."

Gretna's Brooke Rose won the 400. Second-place finishes were earned by Morgan Glaser (Papio, 300 hurdles and high jump), Elle Heckenlively (Gretna, shot put) and Dannika Rees (Papio, discus).

In third: Kara Muller (Bellevue West, 3200), Bethany Schumacher (Papio South, 300 hurdles), Gretna 4x100 (Anniston Trevarrow, Leah Heck, Emilia Wieczorek, Hope Norvig), Gretna 4x400 (Madison Wisnieski, Erin Harrington, Emerson Johnson, Rose), Lauren Medeck (Papio South, shot put), Audrey Wilcoxson (Gretna, discus) and Morgan Bode (Papio South, high jump).

Girls team scores

Papillion-La Vista South 106, Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Fremont 68, Lincoln Southeast 66, Papillion-La Vista a63.5, Gretna 60, Omaha Burke 57, Millard North 48.5, Lincoln North Star 43, Millard South 37, Bellevue West 22, Lincoln Northeast 20.

Boys

Returning discus state champion Caiden Fredrick led the way for the Papio South boys, breaking into the top ten of all-time shot put throws at 62-foot-10.75.

Although the Titans senior thought he was just outside in 11th, reaching the top ten was "really cool," but isn't his top priority.

"I don't really care too much about like being on the top. I just like to be the best that I can be. But to be able to be up there with some of the best in the state history, that's really cool to have that."

Going forward, Fredrick hopes to improve his first-place discus throw of 179-foot-10 up to 200.

"My goal is to win state again for discus, and then winning state for shot put too," he said. "My goal is also the state record for discus because I want to set a really high standard that will be harder for me to meet the goal."

The Titans also won the boys 4x800 (Michael Stamps, Victor Garza, Quin Karas, Xavier Mallow).

Blayke Moore (Gretna) won the 200, Braden Lofquest (Gretna) won the 800, Jesse Malone (Papillion-La Vista) won the 110 hurdles, Cole Dobberstein (Gretna) won the 300 hurdles, and Dae'Vonn Hall (Bellevue West) won the high jump to round out the boys winning athletes from Sarpy County.

"Honestly, I wasn't expecting myself to run that fast at the time," Moore said. "I always knew I had it in me. But yeah, we went out and did it. So happy about it, for sure.

"I'm just seeing my times drop and I'm building confidence from it, and I feel like sky's limit for me right now."

Dobberstein said he's been focusing on the lead leg and "pushing it out through the wind," and that it felt good to win against better competition.

"It feels pretty good. It was a good competitive meet, first meet I didn't really get that much competition. So it's good to actually run against guys that are there and that are really 300-meter hurdlers."

Junior Thunderbird Hall earned a second-place finish in the 100 -- Moore fourth, with Titan Anthony Jones between the two -- and fourth in the 200 -- Jones third.

"It was really nice that we had some nice weather today. A little bit windy but I mean that didn't really affect very much so I did pretty good in my high jump today."

Hall admitted it wasn't as good as he would have wanted, but was cool with the result and finishing first. His goal, though, is higher: winning at state and setting the record.

"I'm going for the state record right now, that's my biggest goal this year."

The four-star senior receiver was also back on the outdoor track after recent visits to Penn State and Texas A&M. Visits for Isaiah McMorris to USC and Asher Jenkins to Columbia left the T-Birds with a couple of first-team holes on their 4x100, but a second place finish with Hall anchoring was achieved.

"Four-by-one, obviously (the goal is) win state again. Obviously we don't have the team we had last year, but we have me and Asher back, so we can lead some of the guys, so I'm hoping we can get back to it."

Other second-place finishes: Cam'ren Dunlap (Papio, triple jump), Cooper Curtis (Papio, long jump), Colin Sims (Gretna, high jump), Connor Reeson (Gretna, 3200), Ethan Mann (Papio, 400).

Others third-place: J'dyn Bullion (Bell. West, shot put), Papio South 4x400 relay (Reece Santamaria, Cam Ralston, Cael Mensah, Mallow).

Boys team scores

Millard South 101, Papillion-La Vista South 89, Gretna 78, Millard North 76.5, Bellevue West 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 49.6, Fremont 48, Papillion-La Vista 48, Lincoln North Star 42. Lincoln Southeast 36, Omaha Burke 32, Lincoln Northeast 2.