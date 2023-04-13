Thursday's Titan Classic resulted in another team win for host Papillion-La Vista South's girls and a runner-up finish for the boys.

Titan freshman Katie Shafer continued her impressive start to the season with a win in the 400 meters, second in the 200 and fourth in the 100.

Junior Zaidah Lightener was just behind Shafer in the 100, but set the stadium and meet record with a jump of 18-foot-8 in the long jump to take home the win.

Another junior, Lauren Medeck, won the shot put with a throw of 38-foot-10.5, ahead of Papillion-La Vista senior Kyla Warden.

Monarchs Caroline Carrico and Dannika Rees earned gold and bronze in discus, and Morgan Glaser won the high jump at 5-foot-5 over Titan Morgan Bode (5-foot-1).

Olivia Broderson (Papio South) earned third in pole vault at 9-foot-6.

In the boys field events, Titans senior Caiden Fredrick finished second to Lincoln East's Sam Cappos in both discus and shot put, and was trailed by teammate Kael Nauslar in discus.

Tre'von Johnson earned second in the high jump (5-foot-11), while Monarchs Cooper Curtis and DeMarcus Williams placed second and third in the long jump.

On the track, the Monarchs won the girls 4x400 relay (Alexis Chadek, Glaser, Ciara Williams, Becca Campbell) while the Titans won the boys 4x800 (Michael Stamps, Mason Langabee, Victor Garza, Caden Miser).

Papio South also placed second in the boys 4x400 (Reece Santamaria, Cam Ralston, Matt Valenta, Jameson Allen), while the Monarchs earned third in the 4x100 (Payton Prestito, DeMarcus Williams, Jesse Malone, Akeem Ferguson).

Earlier in the afternoon, Malone tied Lincoln East's Dash Bauman in the boys 110 hurdles with a time of 14.20 seconds.

The Titans were led by Bo Crews in the boys distance races (1600: fifth, 3200: second) and Kaitlyn Swartz for the girls (1600: third, 3200: second).

Victor Garza earned third in the boys 800, just ahead of Papio junior Ethan Mann and teammate Quin Karas to round out the top five.

Cam Ralston and Reece Santamaria finished tied for third in the 400 before going on to team up for the 4x4 relay.

Anthony Jones placed second for the Titans in the 100.

The Monarchs have a week off before hosting the Titans and eight other schools -- including Sarpy County foes Bellevue East and Gretna -- at the Dennis Smith Invitational on Thursday, April 20