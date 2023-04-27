Papillion-La Vista South senior Clare Ullery signed on Thursday to continue her academic and athletic career at College of St. Mary next year.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Clare Ullery from @southtitantrack to the Flames Track and Field program," tweeted current CSM and former Papio South head coach Jerrid Johansen. "A three-sport varsity athlete, we are excited about her potential in the throwing events, and look forward to working with her in the fall!"

Ullery currently throws both discus and shot put for the Titans, and also played softball in the fall and basketball in the winter.

On the diamond, Ullery was a leader for Papio South, batting .395 with seven home runs and 38 RBIs.

Ullery averaged 4.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Titans on the court.

Most recently on the track, Ullery placed seventh in the shot put and tenth in the discus at the Dennis Smith Invitational on Thursday, April 20. Her personal record in the shot put is 37-foot-11.5 -- 2022 NSAA A-3 District Meet -- and 111-foot-10 in the discus, achieved a week before the Dennis Smith Invite at the Titan Classic.