USATF Nebraska announced Wednesday that it has selected Gretna High School to host the 2023 USATF Nebraska Junior Olympic Championships, a news release stated.

“Our Team was blown away during our tour of this state-of-the-art facility at Gretna HS. It was an easy choice picking Gretna to host this year's Junior Olympic Qualifying Meet for Nebraska”, USATF Nebraska President Mike Maryott wrote.

The meet is looking at up to 30 teams participating this year and having over 2000 entries in their multi-day event.

The meet will officially start on June 13, with the Hammer Throw, Javelin and Steeplechase being held at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“We are lucky to have this opportunity for our throwers to compete at UNL. It can be hard to find locations that can accommodate these events,'' USATF Nebraska Youth Chair, Wade Lanum said. “We will have some of the top throwers in the country competing in Lincoln and we are looking forward to seeing what our javelin throwers can do on an actual Javelin runway.”

The events will start in Gretna with their Multi-events on June 14-15. Events on the track start on Friday, June 16 at 5 pm until dark, then kick back up again on Saturday morning, with a full day of action.

For Nebraska Athletes to participate in the USATF National Junior Olympics this year, they must place in the top eight at the USATF Nebraska JO qualifying meet and then at the Region 8 Championships in Wisconsin.

The USATF National Junior Olympics will be held at Legendary Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon (Track City USA) at the end of July. The World Athletics Championships were held here last year with Team USA winning the Team Title and a record number of medals.

USATF Nebraska has over 10,000 members and sanctions over 40 events each year in the state, including the JO Championships.