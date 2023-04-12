A slew of athletes around Sarpy County signed their letters of intent on the final National Signing Day of the 2022-23 academic year on Wednesday, April 12.

Bellevue East

Ryan Lenear, basketball at York; Erica Nickisch, volleyball at Southeast CC.

Bellevue West

Chloe Easterling and Madison Severn, soccer at Iowa Central CC.

Papillion-La Vista

Evelyn Britz, lacrosse at Wisconsin; Jacob Campebll, wrestling at Benedictine; Grace Colbert, cross country/track at Doane; Elle Haan, soccer at Ottawa; Adrian Lewis, soccer at Iowa Western; Jackson Mann, golf at Morningside; Dannika Rees, track & field at UNO; Libby Rodeghier, cheer at Midland; Alyssa Salinas, dance at Doane.

Papillion-La Vista South

Broden Bahl, football at Midland; Cannon O'Connor, wrestling at Hastings; Colin Macke, soccer at Midland; Bethany Schumacher, track at Nebraska Wesleyan; Izabella Anthony, tennis at Ottawa; Izzie Clark, cross country/track at Concordia; Maal Jal, basketball at Central Community College; Piper Holland, volleyball at Wartburg; Trace Marco, football at Chadron State.