Before the A-1 District Final, Bellevue West was locked into their sixth-straight state tournament appearance. After, they head into Lincoln undefeated for the first time after becoming district champions with a 68-43 win over Lincoln Northeast.

“Man, undefeated, I didn't even think coming into the season, we were gonna do that,” said senior Thunderbird Jaxon Stueve, who finished with eight points, five rebounds and five assists in the win. “We came into this district, me and Josiah, we've won it three years in a row. We really wanted to go for four. And so we really wanted to get it done today. And we did that, just played hard and played well.”

2012 Omaha Central was the most recent Class A team to go undefeated all the way (30-0), while 2016 Creighton Prep won the state championship with one loss. The closest the T-Birds came was 27-1 in 2005, when they won their second straight state title.

Regardless of the result against the Rockets, the national No. 22 Thunderbirds were all but locked in to head back down to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, honed in on making up for back-to-back championship game defeats to Millard North but taking it game-by-game.

“Yeah, it's very, very difficult for high school players and high school teams to take it game by game, but I'm confident in this team,” Creighton commit and T-Birds senior Josiah Dotzler said. “We all have a really good mindset this year, and I feel like we're not looking too far ahead because we know one slip up in one game can end it all, and we don't want to go home like that. We don't want to finish like we did last year. We want to end on top.”

Longtime T-Birds head coach Doug Woodard – who said he doesn’t want to celebrate being undefeated yet – added that he and the coaching staff need to sell the idea that one loss ends it all.

“You absolutely have to sell them, I mean the season's over. If there's ever a time where that saying is true, it's in a state tournament or NCAA Tournament, it doesn't matter if you’re better than the other team the vast majority of the nights, you gotta be better that day,” Woodard said. “I look at (as) you have to prepare like you're the eighth-best team there and play with the confidence that you're the best team. And if you do that, you can live with the results.”

Bellevue West opened up a 13-point lead with a 6-0 run to start the second quarter, but Lincoln Northeast responded with a 10-2 run to cut the T-Birds lead to just five.

Aside from that run, the T-Birds were able to limit the Rockets offense and Christian Winn (2-13 on field goals) by applying ball pressure to push them out.

"He got a couple of good looks in the first half that just didn't go down for him. But the rest of the game he was rushed and there was a lot of pressure. They drove it on us a couple of times, which is going to happen when you play that hard, you get out that far. But we got more out of it. The pace of the game and the tempo of the game, I think wore them down."

Dotzler punctuated an 8-point first half with a layup just before the halftime buzzer to push the T-Birds to a 27-20 lead at the break. He finished with a game-high 15 points, and added three rebounds and two assists.

Nevertheless, missing “really good rim shots” and baskets “fumbled away” allowed the Rockets to stay close, but Woodard thought the T-Birds were able to knock down more shots in the second half after shooting 2-12 from three in the first half.

“And we felt like for the most part, we got really good shots. Some of them even better than the ones we had in the second half, but we have more guys knocking shots down and that makes it look a lot better.”

But just 13 seconds into the second half, a nagging injury popped back up and Dotzler was forced to miss most of the third quarter.

“I've been fighting an injury for a few weeks now. It's been really challenging, but my teammates got me, my coaches got me, my trainers got me, so I will be fine for state,” Dotzler said.

Before he returned, junior Eldon Turner made a couple of big threes, Stueve added two more, and Jaden Jackson (14 points, five assists and four rebounds), Robby Garcia (13 points) and Steven Poulicek (five points) all scored. But the biggest impact, Woodard said, was by J’Dyn Bullion.

“We're not as dependent on one guy having a great night. In fact tonight, one of the guys that turned the game around was J’Dyn Bullion in that third quarter. He ends up with six rebounds, got tremendous hustle plays, got a couple of assists and a basket or two in that stretch. That kind of effort and energy really energizes the rest of the kids.”

The T-Birds then pulled away comfortably for a 68-43 win, outsourcing Lincoln Northeast

For Dotzler, the versatility of having nine players end up on the scoresheet and ten finish with at least one board makes the game fun.

“I mean, I love it. From a player's perspective for me, it gets tough going game after game after game trying to put up crazy stat lines, crazy numbers,” Dotzler said. “And with a team like this with players like this, I'm able to distribute, I'm able to count on my guys to make plays and not be worried about the outcome. I can just come out here and play basketball and that's the fun part about this team.”

Dotzer said he will be able to look back and remember the fun he had, but for now, the mindset is one game at a time.

“I feel like after the season when state’s all over, I'm gonna look back and be like, you know, I had a great high school career and it was very fun,” Dotzler said.

“Every day we try to find something new to work on at practice,” Stueve added. “We always are trying to get better. Me and Josiah, we just try and be good leaders, get all these juniors and sophomores to keep practicing hard, and I'm really sad that it's coming to an end but yeah, it’s just sad.”

Stueve continued that having some close battles recently – a 69-49 win over Millard North that was tied at 40 heading into the fourth on Feb. 17 and a 80-78 win at Westside the next day – shaped the T-Birds.

“(Millard North) pushed us all the way to the fourth quarter and we kind of needed that because we didn't really have any fourth quarters that were close,” Stueve said. “And then Westside, it was kind of a trap game for us because we were coming off the North game, but they pushed us really hard and they're a great team and they have a really good chance we might see them again. And it really helped us develop.”

Bellevue West will be the No. 1 seed at the Class A state tournament, beginning Wednesday, March 8.

Lincoln Northeast (15-10) 10;10;11;12 -- 43

Bellevue West (25-0) 17;10;19;22 -- 68