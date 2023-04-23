Morgan Glaser aims to fly high. Whether it’s her leaps at the net on the volleyball court, gracefully soaring over hurdles on the track or clearing the high jump bar, the Papillion-La Vista junior now has her eyes set on the Air Force Academy.

Within the last two weeks, Glaser won the prestigious Thomas Draper Leader of Character Award – an honor bestowed by the Heartland-LeMay Distinguished Chapter based in Omaha, previously won by Papio senior Colby Wallace – as interest in joining the service academies grows.

Monarchs volleyball head coach Priscilla Petersen said motivation and leadership set Glaser apart for the award.

“She is kind-hearted and motivated to excel in the classroom and in her athletics,” Petersen wrote. “She has a bright future ahead!”

“I've been looking into going to the service academies in the military recently to be recruited for volleyball, and also for track if the opportunity arises, but I've been planning to apply and I spoke with my counselors about it. So they told me about the award,” said Glaser, a four-event athlete in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, high jump and more recently the 4x400 meter relay.

“They helped me with my nomination and everything like that. And I was so shocked that I won. I didn't even think I had the chance of that. But it's a really prestigious award and a high honor for me to receive so I'm very honored that I got it and really excited about it. So now I'm really looking forward to trying to apply to the academies and hoping I get in.”

Glaser’s focus lies mostly on the Air Force, but she isn’t ruling out the Naval Academy or West Point.

“I'd really pretty much be open to most of them. I just think that they're all like a really great opportunity for everybody to at least try for, so it would definitely be worth it.”

Sympathetic to those who have aspired to be part of the service academies for their entire lives, Glaser said earning the honor as a junior is beneficial and provides an upper hand in her application to join.

“There are people who have been literally starting since birth, that this has been their dream, and it's just recently became mine too. So I know that having that leap forward will definitely give me a benefit. But I also know that it's a really prestigious, hard thing to do.”

On the track, Glaser most recently won both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles at Papio’s Dennis Smith Invitational on Thursday, April 20.

“I think that I've been fairly competitive this whole last season. I really don't like not winning, and not in a conceited way, I just hold myself to a high standard a lot. And so I think that keeps making me try to push forward and get a time that I'm proud of so that I don't have to feel disappointed in myself,” Glaser said.

She added that her coaches do a great job of motivating and helping her get back to her feet whenever she feels down. Monarchs girls head coach Dana Janssen said Shawn Gray has Glaser dialed in on the hurdles.

“She is smooth over the 100s, and then in the 300 she’s got a lot of heart and grit, and that’s a tough race to run,” Janssen said. “Now we’ve got her in the 4x4, and that really is a huge asset to our 4x4. She can run sub-60s if she really wants to, if she’s not tired.”

The Monarchs have eased Glaser into the relay, which she runs as the third leg, to facilitate the transition to track from volleyball.

“We wanted to make sure that we were easing her in,” Janssen said. “She had an ankle injury and she rehabbed really good for that, and so once we knew she was able to fight through that, we knew that she was gonna be pretty dang good for us.”

On the court, Glaser was a key part of the Monarchs run to the state semifinals, where they fell to the Titans, totaling 383 kills and 271 digs, before playing club in the winter.

Being a huge contributor to the volleyball team and athletic program, Petersen said Glaser is a “gifted athlete” who desires to compete at a high level.

“She is not only a great athlete but a great role model for all of our female athletes in the Monarch athletic program.”

Petersen added that the balancing act is something Glaser does a great job at and fully embraces with support from all of her coaches.

“The bigger the event, the bigger she is,” Monarchs athletic director Jeff Govier said. “She’s just such a competitor.”