OMAHA -- New signing Steevan Dos Santos turned the page for Union Omaha after last year’s U.S. Open Cup run with a goal and assist to lead Los Buhos past El Paso Locomotive in the second round on Wednesday.

The first half was a case of feeling each other out, but Omaha was able to put together more chances and had a couple of shots on target, and a few went sailing just wide.

El Paso might have held a bit more possession, but failed to put together any threatening chances throughout the match, and Omaha took advantage from a corner kick with Palacios’ goal.

The cross was sent in and momentarily cleared out, but fell to Steevan Dos Santos, who passed off to Palacios. The 26-year-old defender acquired from Miami FC delivered a strong strike into the back of the net to break the deadlock.

"We spoke at halftime we we said that was just a matter of time for us to score if we keep doing what we did in the first half," Dos Santos said. "I think we were the better team overall."

Dos Santos doubled the lead as Joe Brito delivered an exquisite ball from the left flank, heading the ball into the back of the net with 15 minutes to go and seal their place in the third round.

Seventh in goals scored in USL Championship history, the 34-year-old forward stands out physically and his pedigree for goals makes him an asset that plugs into Omaha's system.

"With all those qualities that he brings, he's just a real asset for us," new manager Dominic Casciato said. "And it gives us so many things we can do, right? You can play into a big guy like Steeven and now he's gonna look after and bring other people into the game."

Last year, Union Omaha defeated a pair of MLS teams (Chicago Fire and Minnesota United) before falling 6-0 at Sporting KC in the quarterfinals.